NORTH PROVIDENCE – The lengthy planning process for a new ADA-compliant playground in Marieville may finally be coming to a close, as Mayor Charles Lombardi and the company that will do the work have settled on an apparent final price tag.

Lombardi said the original equipment number of $346,230 will remain the same, and “soup to nuts” installation will now cost $166,000 because the town is handing all of the work to a private company instead of having DPW staff do the bulk of it.

