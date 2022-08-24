NORTH PROVIDENCE – The lengthy planning process for a new ADA-compliant playground in Marieville may finally be coming to a close, as Mayor Charles Lombardi and the company that will do the work have settled on an apparent final price tag.
Lombardi said the original equipment number of $346,230 will remain the same, and “soup to nuts” installation will now cost $166,000 because the town is handing all of the work to a private company instead of having DPW staff do the bulk of it.
The main hang-up on the process in the past few weeks was on how much that installation would cost, with initial figures closer to $200,000 than the $166,000.
The all-in budget for the playground now stands at more than $512,000, including the purchase of equipment and construction labor, according to Lombardi.
“Some of the cost has escalated,” said Lombardi, saying the figure until recently for installation was close to $30,000 more than the $166,000. He and representatives from O’Brien and Sons ended up settling on a lower number after going over various options.
The mayor now says he expects the majority of work to be done by the end of September, with weather and other factors perhaps pushing it back to the middle of October.
“We’ve just got to get it done,” he said. “We’re behind.”
After doing some earthwork, officials thought they could do some of the installation at a cost savings, said Lombardi, but it became apparent that the complexity of the work needing to be done to properly install all that equipment was too great, and that someone certified in the field, in this case playground expert Meghan O’Brien and O’Brien and Sons, should do it.
“We want to make sure the installation is proper,” he said.
The play equipment for the June Street playground off Charles Street has been sitting at the Department of Public Works waiting for work to begin.
In March, The Breeze reported on Lombardi saying that construction to get Marieville its long-awaited ADA-accessible playground was expected to begin within a month. The delay to that point was attributed to officials coming to the conclusion, at the recommendation of O’Brien, that least some of the installation would need to be done by an outside company and not by town staff.
The Town Council last October approved the transfer of $200,000 more for a premiere playground on property previously purchased by the town from National Grid. The $346,000 at the time was described as the total cost of the playground, but that number apparently only included the cost of the equipment.
It was last June when Lombardi met with a group of local parents to discuss the opportunity of building a better and fully accessible playground here, agreeing with their request to invest more significantly into the proposed project.
The playground is one of several projects going on around town, including a new football field behind the high school and a new animal shelter on Smithfield Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.