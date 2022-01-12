NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s a new principal at Greystone Elementary School, where Jennifer Lee Quattrucci’s official first day of school was Jan. 5.
Quattrucci replaces Stefanie Lafleur as Greystone’s chief administrator. She began her teaching career in Providence schools 27 years ago, starting as a library media specialist and later teaching kindergarten and grade 2.
She most recently worked at Harry Kizirian Elementary School in Providence, where she completed her administrative training. She completed her master’s degree in educational leadership at Lamar University.
In an introductory message to the Greystone Elementary community, Quattrucci said she will be visiting every classroom “and getting to know all of the wonderful people who have given Greystone Elementary the stellar reputation that it has.”
“My goal is to build upon this reputation, working in a collaborative way to provide excellence in education, including high-quality instruction in every classroom, and making reflective, data-based decisions together that guarantee rigorous, engaging and personalized learning experiences for each student,” she said.
Her involvement in schools has extended beyond the classroom. Quattrucci started a parent teacher organization and served as co-president alongside a parent, fostering stronger ties between the schools and families.
She also founded and led a social emotional committee based on the book she authored: “Educate the Heart: Screen-Free Activities for Grades Pre-K to 6 to Inspire Authentic Learning.”
Quattrucci also served as a National DonorsChoose Ambassador, a member of the Instructional Leadership Team, and as a mentor-teacher to new and student teachers. She championed the addition and maintenance of a Little Free Library for the community, and designed a before-school STEM club for students.
“I hope to utilize my experience to support Greystone students, families, and staff members,” she said. “Although I have always felt at home in the classroom, it is in my new position as principal of Greystone where I feel I am called to be. I am excited that Greystone has a strong neighborhood identity, and the belief that building positive relationships within the community where student and family voice, choice, and interests of people are valued.”
So far, she said, she loves the fact that the students are recognized for their displays of respect, responsibility and safety to self and others. She said she is looking forward to working with teachers while remaining connected to students.
“I firmly believe that every child can excel and that the partnership between home and school builds confidence in students to use their powers to shape their future,” she said. “My husband, who is also an educator, and I value the partnerships we have with the school communities of both of our children, who are currently in middle and high school.”
Quattrucci said her door is always open, and that she’s eager to work together with Greystone families to offer the best opportunities to their students.
“Today was my first day as principal here and I am overwhelmed by the amazing faculty, staff and children,” she tweeted last week. “There is so much to celebrate about the way academic achievement and SEL are valued, and the collaborative efforts of the school as a whole.”
She lives in Johnston with her husband and their two children, ages 14 and 11.
Outgoing Principal Lafleur has held that role since June 2018, when she took over for Andrea Pleau. There was something of a wave of new administrator hires that summer, including Lafleur, who has offered her resignation. Also that summer, Bruce Butler transferred from Marieville to McGuire, Linda Murphy was hired as principal of Whelan, and Amanda Donovan was hired for the last year at Marieville before that school closed. When Murphy resigned as principal of Whelan, Donovan took over in June 2019.
Later in 2018, Brian Gilmore became principal of Birchwood Middle School.
The following year, Christen Magill was promoted to principal at North Providence High School, and Donna Hanley was hired to lead Centredale Elementary.
That makes TJ Mellen the district’s longest-standing principal, having been hired in 2016.
Quattrucci is not the only new face among North Providence school administrators this year. Anthony Pacitto recently started at Stephen Olney Elementary, filling the shoes of Janine Napolitano.
