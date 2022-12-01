WOONSOCKET – Renderings for the future Beacon Charter Center for the Arts have been released, with the sketches done by Saccoccio & Associates Architects.
In 2019, Beacon Charter Schools purchased the former First United Methodist Church, which was founded in Woonsocket 1908. The school received a grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts, as well as donations from the Felicia Fund and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, to create a multi-purpose community center for students and the community.
“They fully replaced the roof. We’re waiting for them to take the cross down, that’s the next step,” said Samantha Baffoni of recent construction updates. Baffoni is the logistics and communications coordinator at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts.
She added that she hopes the ramp, which Beacon was given $2,500 to complete, as well as exterior painting, will all be complete by the end of December. She said the school is still searching for funding so they can be confident pushing forward with interior renovations.
A state-of-the-art theater and culinary hub will benefit the student artists of Beacon Charter Schools along with the community. The upper level will house a 280-person theater, providing a spectacular venue for Beacon’s in-house productions, said Baffoni, as well as shows for other local theater groups.
The space will also be used for community meetings and other gatherings. The upstairs theater will also be used to exhibit student films for Beacon and schools around the state. The space is being designed with “theater arts professionals in mind,” with all the latest equipment and technology needed to stage a quality production.
The lower level will serve all of Beacon’s culinary arts programming outside of school hours. The commercial kitchen will be an accessible community resource. It will also include post-secondary education courses at the school-youth programming level and at the micro-enterprise development level. In addition to the commercial kitchen, the lower level will contain a scene construction workshop as well as a small performance dining space for more intimate school and community events.
The school is working with KK&P (Karen Karp & Partners) on a feasibility study to see how successful a culinary hub would be in the basement, said Baffoni.
She added that Congressman David Cicilline was helpful in pointing Beacon in the right direction to receive a $180,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to conduct the feasibility study. She said she’s hopeful that the EDA will continue to help fund the actual project and invest some money into the future of the BCCA.
“So that would meet our programmatic needs and also meet the needs of the community,” she said.
Baffoni says that while they’re hopeful about everything being completed by 2025, they know in reality that it may take longer. She said activities at Beacon Charter School for the Arts have gone on as normal, as the students are very proud of their performance of “Clue,” after being away from live performances since COVID for a total of 992 days and having a new director.
“It was really a changing of the tide here. And the kids had so much fun,” said Baffoni.
Sponsorships and naming rights are available now as Beacon Charter School is in the midst of the campaign to complete the work. Visit www.beaconart.org/bcca for more.
