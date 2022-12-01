WOONSOCKET – Renderings for the future Beacon Charter Center for the Arts have been released, with the sketches done by Saccoccio & Associates Architects.

In 2019, Beacon Charter Schools purchased the former First United Methodist Church, which was founded in Woonsocket 1908. The school received a grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts, as well as donations from the Felicia Fund and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, to create a multi-purpose community center for students and the community.

