SMITHFIELD – Democrats maintained control of the five-member Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while Republicans took control of the School Committee.
For council, incumbents Sean Kilduff and T. Michael Lawton, Democrats, were re-elected to the board alongside Democrat John Tassoni.
Two Republicans were added to the Town Council after two years of an all-Democrat board, including top vote-getter Michael Iannotti and third-place finisher Rachel Toppi. Iannotti, though a political newcomer, is a former U.S. attorney and worked with the U.S. Department of Justice. He earned 13 percent of the vote, or 4,604 votes.
Tassoni, a former six-term state senator, business leader, former union executive and host of Recovery TV, advocates for fair labor, affordable health care, substance abuse treatment, and assistance to the homeless. He was second in votes, bringing in 12 percent of the vote, or 4,399 votes.
Rachel Toppi went home with 4,352 votes, or 12 percent of the vote. She ran for council, she said, hoping to ensure Smithfield remains a pleasant, safe, enjoyable town for residents to live, earn, work and play.
Kilduff was the youngest person to join the Smithfield Town Council in 2018 at 23 years old, and will return for this third term on the council after earning the fourth most votes. He earned 11 percent of the total, or 3,953 votes. Kilduff served as vice president in his last term.
Kilduff thanked Smithfield residents who entrusted him with their vote and elected him to serve another term.
“While the results weren’t exactly as we had hoped, I’m looking forward to continuing the work and progress we’ve made over these last four years,” he said.
Lawton claimed the fifth spot on the Town Council, earning 11 percent of the vote, or 3,867 votes. This will be his fourth term on the council, where he previously served as vice president.
Democrat incumbent Angelica Bovis was voted off the council, coming in seventh place out of nine candidates on the ballot. This would have been the second term for Bovis, who earned 10 percent, or 3,706 votes.
Kathryn Zimmerman was 14 votes shy of a spot on the council, landing in sixth place with 3,721 votes, or 11 percent.
Republican candidate Susan Grenon earned 10 percent of the vote, or 3,617 votes, while independent Edward DeMayo earned 9 percent, or 3,243 votes in eighth and ninth places.
Town Council President Suzy Alba, a Democrat, announced her decision to not run for re-election this year in June after serving 10 years on the council. Alba is a business owner and mother, and said while she will no longer serve on the council, she will continue to serve the community.
Republicans took control of the five-member School Committee after two newcomers were voted into office alongside incumbent Richard Iannitelli. He is joined by Republicans Amanda Fafard and Jessica Sala, beating out three endorsed Democrats.
Fafard was the top vote-getter in the race, earning 4,319 votes, or 19 percent of the vote, with Sala in a close second with 18 percent, or 4,186 votes. Iannitelli won the third and final slot with 4,176 votes, or 18 percent.
Democrats earned about 1,000 fewer votes than Republicans. In fourth was Elizabeth Worthley, who earned 3,296 votes, or 15 percent, while Kristina Fox earned 13 percent, or 3,008 votes, and Aaron Bishop came in sixth at 11 percent, or 2,589 votes.
Independent candidate Edward Quattrini was the lowest vote-earner, at about 5 percent.
Democrats Bishop and Fox and independent Quattrini did not win a seat on the board.
Seven candidates sought one of three spots on the School Committee. The School Committee has five seats with four-year staggered terms. Democrats Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse were not up for election this year.
Iannitelli is the only incumbent who sought re-election this year as long-time members Virginia Harnois, a Democrat, and Rose Marie Cipriano, a Republican, stepped away.
Town Councilor David Tikoian, Democrat, won the District 22 seat, representing Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln, beating out Republican candidate Paul Santucci.
Tikoian earned 53 percent, or 5,828 votes, to Santucci’s 46 percent, or 5,057 votes. Santucci previously ran for the seat against State Sen. Stephen Archambault in 2020, earning 6,054 to Archambault’s 7,285 votes.
Tikoian’s win comes after Archambault announced his retirement from the General Assembly after five two-year terms.
Tikoian thanked the voters for electing him to represent District 22, and acknowledged all who were by his side during the campaign. He gave special thanks to the nearly 6,000 people who voted for him.
“I want to be very clear, although you voted for David P. Tikoian, you also voted for a return on your investment,” he said.
He said residents voted for better roads, restored prosperity, improved education, robust economic development, responsible tax relief, government accountability and a brighter future.
“You voted for a better Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln. A better District 22 and a better Rhode Island,” he said.
Santucci could not immediately be reached for comment.
Two state representative seats were also up for election in Smithfield this year, with both incumbents winning re-election.
Gregory Costantino, a Democrat, won his run for re-election for his sixth term in the District 44 seat, which represents Smithfield, Lincoln and Johnston.
He said they ran positive campaigns, and he’s happy with the results.
“The people came out and they decided who they wanted to represent them, and I will continue to do so,” Costantino said.
He faced Republican Peter Trementozzi, and defeated the first-time candidate, earning 54 percent, or 3,697 votes, to Trementozzi’s 46 percent, or 3,136.
Republican Brian Rea proved second time is the charm in the District 53 race where he narrowly bested two-term incumbent Rep. Bernard Hawkins by 64 votes as of the latest results, or 2,490-2,426.
Rea faced Hawkins in 2020, and lost a close one to Hawkins, earning 49 percent of the vote to 51 percent for Hawkins.
Hawkins could not be reached for comment on whether he will request a recount.
Smithfield was one of only a few communities to reject the option to have recreational marijuana stores in town, with 4,172 voters, or 50.7 percent, voting no, and 4,063, or 49.3 percent, voting yes. The town, like Scituate, will not get a share of the tax revenues other communities receive from the industry.
