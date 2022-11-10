Giving a helping hand
Four-year-old Hazel Stith gives Diana Brennan’s ballot an extra nudge as it enters the vote counter in the Smithfield High School gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon, Election Day.

SMITHFIELD – Democrats maintained control of the five-member Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while Republicans took control of the School Committee.

For council, incumbents Sean Kilduff and T. Michael Lawton, Democrats, were re-elected to the board alongside Democrat John Tassoni.

