NORTH SMITHFIELD – Local residents are working to bring a video game to a live TV screen.
The new children’s series that will appear on Rhode Island PBS, titled Pollywog Pond, is a half-hour show featuring live puppets based on the video game portal Pollywood Pog. The show is produced by Whooplah LLC, based in Rhode Island.
“The show has a magical quality of simplicity and sincerity that we hope will be very engaging,” said Bill Culbertson, executive producer.
Culbertson, a North Smithfield resident, is an industry veteran with experience in the toy and theme park industries who has worked with Disney, The Jim Henson Company, Sesame Street, Hasbro, and Mattel.
He is also a full-time professor in the Video Game Development and Design Department at New England Institute of Technology, and was former director of sculpture at Hasbro.
The show features live puppets Derb, Berb, Waddle, and Weep that are embedded in the video game to create an environment for children that teaches social and emotional skills. The theme of the show, stemming from the video games, promotes the environment and the community.
Pollywog Pond was approved for production by RIPBS Director of Content Lori Sullivan and President David Piccerelli.
The puppets are brought to life by Culbertson, Woonsocket resident Chantell Arraial, and former Sesame Street puppeteer Matthew Furtado, who is a resident of East Greenwich.
Children’s musician Greg Cooney, also a Woonsocket resident, contributes his musical and directing talents to the series. Featured in the first series is a musical appearance by guest star Michelle Brooks-Thompson, a finalist from the hit NBC show, “The Voice,” singing “A Horrendously Horrible Day” duet with the puppet, Waddle.
“With our video game, we strive to create a safe learning environment parents can trust. We are now extending that mission to the broadcast environment with story driven content,” said Culbertson.
“The content of the game and the show reinforce the learning concepts. We are able to make changes in the game, customizing the content to correspond to the show stories,” he added.
The video game, which was created by Whooplah, was nominated for Best New Video Game at the 2019 Kidscreen Awards, can be accessed for free at www.PollywogPond.com.
In 2021, Whooplah produced a series revolving around COVID-19 mask-wearing featuring the puppets on RIPBS. It received four international awards.
The first three shows of the new series premiered on Monday on PBS. Check local listings for other scheduled broadcast listings.
