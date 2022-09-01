LINCOLN – Neighbors will be invited to weigh in on a proposed seven-home development off New River Road during next month’s Planning Board Meeting.
The board agreed to schedule a public hearing for the “Edgewood Estates” development, which calls for the subdivision of one lot into seven residential lots between Northern Elementary School and Mussey Brook Road.
The developer will need a zoning change in order to move forward. The property is currently zoned RS-20, but they’re hoping to switch to RG-7. RS-20 zoning requires a minimum lot area of 20,000 square feet, while RG-7 requires 7,000 square feet.
Laying-out the timeline of approvals, Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said the developer will need:
- Master plan approval from the Planning Board, coupled with a positive recommendation to the Town Council regarding the zone change.
- A Town Council public hearing on the zone change, followed by council approval.
If successful at both of those levels, the developer will come back before the Planning Board for preliminary plan approval.
Engineer Ed Pimentel, on behalf of the applicant, said they’ve been in ongoing, collaborative discussions with the town about the future use of the roughly 2.5 acre property.
After analyzing the area, Pimentel said there’s a “hodgepodge” variety of zoning types including RG7. The proposed subdevelopment would be a transitional zone between a neighborhood of mostly RS-20 and the mix of zones, he said.
Based on the configuration of the property, he said they’d be unable to propose “perfectly rectangular” RS-20 lots that aren’t “disjointed.”
Board members asked about the proposed density increase for the project, with chairman Ken Bostic commenting that the area “looks dense enough.”
They asked whether the developer considered changing to RS-12 rather than the smallest possible residential lot requirement (RG-7). Pimentel said there’s other RG-7 lots in the area – but board members said there are also RS-12 lots.
Asked by Bostic whether the project would be considered “spot zoning,” DeSisto said it’s not considered “spot” if it’s contiguous to another RG-7 zone. The proposed subdevelopment is across the street from an RG-7.
After some discussion, the board agreed to set the matter for a public hearing next month.
Board holds position on curbing requirements
We Dig Investments came before the board last week asking for a modification of their preliminary plan approval for a 10-home subdivision off Kendall Drive.
Due to industry-wide supply chain issues, the developer said they’re unable to secure granite curbs until 2023. Instead, they asked permission to replace 30-40 feet of concrete curbing in-kind.
“They’re caught between a granite rock and a hard place,” DeSisto joked.
The applicant requested a waiver for the curbing, but only within the footprint of the existing cul-de-sac. Beyond that, the curbs would transition to granite.
“We have a problem in town with concrete,” said Bostic, adding that there are parts of town with $2 million houses and concrete curbs in front that “look like mush.” He suggested they leave the curbs as-is for now, and install the granite when it comes in.
“We’re not doing anyone any favors by scabbing in pieces of concrete curbing,” he said. “In eight to ten years, if the homeowners want to do granite, they’ll have to rip out the entire section and replace the old stuff.”
The window is closing for opening the road up, he said, and the town won’t issue a permit for road work if there’s a cold snap.
“The best thing to do is to order the granite curbs and you’ll have them for next year,” he said.
The developer said the existing curb is “a mess,” and that he’s committed to fixing it. Based on the amount of landscaping and site work they need to do, he said they can’t wait a year to install curbs.
After a great deal of back-and-forth about the curbing, the developer asked the board to put the matter to a vote, saying, “it seems you’re dead against this and I’m not going to convince you.”
When one board member said they’re sympathetic to the request, Bostic asked whether they’re sympathetic to the homeowners who would normally be put on a waiting list for the town’s 50/50 granite curb program and be expected to pick up half of the tab to replace the curbs.
Put to a vote, the board was split 3-3 on the issue – so the motion failed.
The board’s position on granite curbing loosened when it came to the next subdivision before them, though.
Cezar Nehme is requesting a granite curbing and sidewalk waiver for his proposed two-lot subdivision at Lower River Road and Avenue A. The board was more open to Nehme’s request, since there are no existing granite curbs or sidewalks in that area.
