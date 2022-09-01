LINCOLN – Neighbors will be invited to weigh in on a proposed seven-home development off New River Road during next month’s Planning Board Meeting.

The board agreed to schedule a public hearing for the “Edgewood Estates” development, which calls for the subdivision of one lot into seven residential lots between Northern Elementary School and Mussey Brook Road.

