NORTH PROVIDENCE – New rules prohibiting smoking of marijuana in town parks and recreation areas are on their way, as local leaders look to close a notable loophole in their ordinances.
North Providence currently has a prohibition on smoking all tobacco products in parks, and tobacco includes e-cigarettes because nicotine comes from tobacco, but smoking marijuana is technically still allowed, according to Stefano Famiglietti, chairperson of the Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee.
“In substance, it’s the same thing,” said Famiglietti.
“Smoking and the use of all tobacco products is prohibited in or on playgrounds and parks within the town of North Providence to a distance including 25 feet of any entrance into or exit out of said playgrounds and parks, including athletic fields and public events involving youth, families and seniors,” states the ordinance.
Famiglietti said the proposed addition of marijuana to the ordinance is being made at the request of leaders at the North Providence Police Department. The councilman was prepared to present his proposal at a Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, April 4.
Mayor Charles Lombardi and Town Council members expressed surprise last November after residents approved allowing future cannabis licensees by a healthy margin, at 56 to 44 percent. Lombardi said at the time that he’d had conversations with others about regulating marijuana sales in town, keeping any potential stores “out of sight” and away from main thoroughfares, but officials confirmed this week that no such regulations have been passed as of yet.
The Town Council voted back in the summer of 2016 to prohibit smoking in town parks. The smoking ban, which was hugely controversial at the time, updated a 1997 ordinance prohibiting smoking on bleachers, stands, areas within 15 feet of dugout facilities, the playground area at Stephen Olney Park and “the entire beach area at Gov. Notte Park.” The fine of $100 stayed the same.
Council members at the time reported getting many calls for and against the ban, with some residents telling him they believed local officials were overstepping their authority.
Former Councilor Alice Brady was the one to propose the ban originally, doing so at the request of the North Providence Environmental Commission.
