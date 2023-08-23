PAWTUCKET – A city official is recommending relaxed zoning regulations for those looking to open a tattoo parlor.
Carl Johnson, director of zoning and code enforcement, was asked to review zoning regulations pertaining to tattoo parlors.
PAWTUCKET – A city official is recommending relaxed zoning regulations for those looking to open a tattoo parlor.
Carl Johnson, director of zoning and code enforcement, was asked to review zoning regulations pertaining to tattoo parlors.
In a memo last week to the City Council, he said the zoning ordinance currently allows tattoo parlors by right in the Conant Thread and Riverfront Commons districts and allows them by special use permit in the Riverfront Development Mixed Use (RD-3), Commercial Local (CL), Commercial General (CG), Commercial Downtown (CD), and Commercial Mixed Use (CMU) zones.
There has been discussion about allowing such uses in the Mill Building Reuse District as well, he noted.
Johnson is recommending:
• Amending the city’s use table to change the requirement in several zones, including RD-3, CL, CG, CD and CMU from needing a special use permit to a use allowed by right.
• And amending it to allow such facilities in the Mill Building Reuse District as well.
“Ultimately, the City Council has the ability to determine where these businesses can operate,” said Johnson. “Although changing the zoning ordinance will make it easier for tattoo parlors, permanent makeup salons and micropigmentation facilities to be allowed per zoning, the operators will still need to meet Rhode Island Department of Health licensing requirements, building and fire code compliance, and City Council approval.”
A public hearing is part of council approval, he said.
City Council President Terry Mercer said his questions to the clerk’s office some weeks back provided the impetus for the recommended changes. An applicant recently came in looking for a tattoo license, wanting it only for the service of creating tattoo hair for bald people, akin to permanent makeup, said Mercer.
He said he reached out wanting to know what that request would mean for the current cap on tattoo shops, expressing the idea that perhaps this service shouldn’t be considered for purposes of the cap.
The way it works now is that tattoo shops really aren’t allowed in any zone without special permission, said Mercer, and the idea he had was that perhaps that should be updated.
The Breeze reported back in 2014 on the expansion from what was then a cap of six tattoo licenses to 10 tattoo licenses, which is still the maximum number today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.