CUMBERLAND – The five-year modernization of Cumberland’s schools, approved when voters overwhelmingly passed a bond for up to $83 million back in 2018, is having a continuing positive impact on student learning and community strength, say school officials, helping make the town attractive to families as enrollments grow.
As of Sept. 8, the district had 120 more students enrolled in school than on the same date a year ago, and it’s all happening amid shifting to temporary facilities and ongoing construction at some reopened buildings.
A pair of elementary school communities, Garvin School and Community School, are celebrating completion of major renovations and additions this year, and a similar transformation for Ashton School, now closed for 2023-2024 as students learn at high school swing space and a new wing is added, is now advancing.
One “last piece of the puzzle” is a ballot question on Nov. 7 asking voters to approve a new Bernard F. Norton Elementary School and some upgrades at the high school and middle school level, said Supt. Phil Thornton.
That $52 million proposal comes with a reimbursement rate of 63.8 percent, said Thornton, and includes the new elementary school, new roof to replace the old 13-piece roof at the high school, new playgrounds across the district, and health and safety upgrades at the middle school level.
Despite the price tag on some of these projects, he said, taxpayers should know that the district is spending about $15 million on each of the other elementary school renovations instead of the $50 million or so that it would cost for a new school, a “good value” overall, he said.
Town and school leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School a year ago, the first major piece of the $83 million school improvement plan approved by 70 percent of voters in 2018, at a reimbursement rate of 59 percent.
With overall enrollment continuing to rise, Thornton says administrators have a goal to of having two larger schools on either end of town, with Community School in the north and hopefully a new B.F. Norton in the south both as four-track schools, with four classes at each grade, and Ashton, Cumberland Hill and Garvin School all with three tracks apiece.
It’s been important to plan carefully to make sure there will be enough space for all students, he told The Valley Breeze. Total enrollment for the district is now at 5,041, according to the latest figures provided by the School Department.
“The last thing you want is portable classrooms next to new school construction,” he said.
Ahlborg Construction and its subcontractors are completing upgrades at Ashton and Community, while HV Collins and its subcontractors are completing work at Garvin.
“There are so many people who have contributed to the success of our school renovations projects,” said School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman. “It truly does take a village full of committed, passionate, problem-solving, collaborative, tireless individuals from across the town, the schools, the architects, the construction companies, and more, working together as a team.”
She added, “I want to especially thank Dr. Thornton for his endless attention to detail and for the thousands of steps he puts in every week to ensure everything is running smoothly.
