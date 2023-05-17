NORTH PROVIDENCE – New and improved signage has been erected at North Providence Housing Authority properties townwide, announced NPHA Executive Director Marilee Arsenault, saying the work was done in conjunction with the Board of Commissioners and they are pleased to reveal the new look.
“We need to put our properties and our housing authority on the map, so to speak,” said Arsenault. “The addition of the new signage helps clearly distinguish who owns the properties. Not only will this aid emergency personnel in distinguishing who owns the property in case of an emergency, but it helps our residents in receiving packages, food deliveries, and guests with a destination that is clearly marked.”
The “aesthetically pleasing signs” are navy blue and white, bearing the name and address of the property along with the NPHA logo, said Arsenault.
The signs were created by Richard Lupo of D Signs at 665 Mineral Spring Ave.
“We could not be happier with the design and hard work that Richard put into making this happen for our housing authority,” said Arsenault.
The signs will be lit up at night to allow for better viewing during the evening hours.
The new signs can be seen at the North Providence Housing Authority Office, Marieville Manor and Charles Street Manor located at 945-947 Charles St., Sunset Terrace at 415 Sunset Ave., and Allendale Manor located at 511 Woonasquatucket Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.