North Providence Housing Authority

One of the new North Providence Housing Authority signs.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – New and improved signage has been erected at North Providence Housing Authority properties townwide, announced NPHA Executive Director Marilee Arsenault, saying the work was done in conjunction with the Board of Commissioners and they are pleased to reveal the new look.

“We need to put our properties and our housing authority on the map, so to speak,” said Arsenault. “The addition of the new signage helps clearly distinguish who owns the properties. Not only will this aid emergency personnel in distinguishing who owns the property in case of an emergency, but it helps our residents in receiving packages, food deliveries, and guests with a destination that is clearly marked.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.