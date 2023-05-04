SMITHFIELD – Today, May 4 will mark the rollout of the new town website on Rhode Island Independence Day, which Town Councilor Sean Kilduff says will provide easier navigation through the site and to important records.
Kilduff said accessibility is a must when talking about government transparency. He said the old website was hard to navigate and confusing.
“This new portal will give residents a fresh new browsing system to access town resources,” he said.
Kilduff added that officials are excited to launch this new, state-of-the-art, user-friendly website that will make it easier to find town announcements and access records.
“We’re looking to add more features that’ll connect our boards and commissions to the town,” Kilduff said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the website was paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds and approved by the Town Council last June. The contract with Granicus Inc. was for the configuration, installation and hosting of the new website for no more than $30,000.
Rossi said he and several other residents were part of a small website committee that studied municipal websites across the country. IT Manager Dave Duchesneau was integral in putting the site together, Rossi said.
They put everything that they liked in one place, down to the font, and then sought bids. Luckily, Rossi said, the company that won the bid was the same one that created the committee’s favorite website from a community in the midwest.
“We’re putting everything together in one spot, including documents and information for an all-encompassing user-friendly experience,” Rossi said.
The website will do everything it can do already, plus have a lot more interactive features.
Rossi said the upgrades will give the site a facelift and make the web page more modern. Key features include direct access to different departments to create an interactive website granting department directors access to their pages.
It also includes a search function called “I want to …” allowing users to search for a specific task and directing them to the correct page.
There will also be a more interactive expanded calendar featuring recreational and town events in addition to meetings from boards and commissions.
Rossi said it is important to make more things accessible from home, though Smithfield officials still appreciate visits from residents at Town Hall.
He said most visits the town site receives are for trash and recycling information, and said users often search trash removal changes on holidays, as well as Christmas tree and leaf pickups. The town manager said the new website will also have smoother processes for filling out forms, such as for bulky item pickups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.