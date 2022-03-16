WOONSOCKET – The state’s new Impaired Driving Engagement Council, headed up by program coordinator and former North Providence police chief and Pawtucket officer Arthur Martins, is partnering with the Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition and other local prevention coalitions to target impaired driving and to save lives in local communities.
Lisa Carcifero, director of the Woonsocket-based BVPC, said their goals really intersect with those of the state group as it starts bringing its campaign to local communities.
Each community in Rhode Island has its own set of problems and issues, says Martins, and officials don’t want the conversation on prevention dominated by the urban core communities, as has sometimes happened in the past.
One of the biggest things learned through COVID was how important prevention is, said Carcifero, and her group is looking to mitigate risk factors to help ensure through education that people are making health and safe choices.
Martins said Rhode Island has been identified as a “mid-range” state with a high percentage of driving fatalities related to motor vehicle operators who were driving impaired. A mid-range state is identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, as one in which the impaired driving fatality rate is between 30 percent and 60 percent.
As a result of the state being identified as a “mid-range” state, the Impaired Driving Engagement Council was created, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association and the NHTSA to address the issue. The initiative is being funded by the RIDOT and NHTSA. The purpose and the goals of the council will be to reduce incidents of impaired driving through deterrence, prevention, communication, education and treatment.
Visible and targeted enforcement efforts will remain a high priority, says Martins, but the problem can’t be resolved by arrests alone.
In 2018, the percentage of fatalities in Rhode Island due to impaired driving was 38 percent, and the rest of the U.S. was 29 percent. In 2019, the percentage of fatalities in Rhode Island rose to 44 percent, and the rest of the U.S. was 28 percent.
“We are trending in the wrong direction,” said Martins, adding that the data for 2020 and 2021 has not been finalized yet.
The Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition represents the communities of Burrillville, North Smithfield, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln, Central Falls, and Pawtucket. There are now seven total prevention coalitions in the state, with North Providence, Scituate, Smithfield, Johnston and Cranston being part of the Southern Providence County Prevention Coalition.
A partnership with the local groups will focus on getting information about tools and strategies out to local communities to highlight the consequences of bad behavior, said Martins, hopefully preventing the crime from happening in the first place. He said the state group will partner with substance-abuse counseling organizations, treatment facilities, community groups and the faith-based community, among others.
“Through a collaborative effort among invested stakeholders, we hope to decrease the number of impaired driving deaths in Rhode Island, as well as the risk of injury and the resulting medical, legal and other associated costs,” he said.
The idea is not to be anti-alcohol, he said – everyone enjoys having a glass of wine after dinner or partaking in a beer, especially at St. Patrick’s Day – but if they choose to consume it, the goal is to make sure they make a better decision than to get behind the wheel of a car. The same will go for if and when the state legalizes marijuana or other mind-altering substances, he said.
Carcifero said prevention coalitions are often seen as prohibitionist in their mindset, but that’s not the case. What they’ve really found to be effective in reducing incidents of driving under the influence, she said, is peer-to-peer influence, with young people who are looked up to leading the way in setting the standard.
She said the state campaign will feature billboards and TV ads, but there are plenty of subtle ways that she and others encourage people to have a positive influence, such as leaving materials on the kitchen counter to be found.
Martins said having survivors speak of their experiences is also a powerful deterrent that grabs attention.
Strategies will have to vary depending on the community, said Martins. In a rural area, there might be room for a large party in the woods, while in the city, parties might be smaller and in a home. On marijuana and other controlled substances, they’re often easier to find in cities.
Martins and Carcifero said they oppose the state’s proposed reversal of its happy hour ban.
“I think everybody is sympathetic about the problems businesses are going through, but I don’t know if happy hour is the right direction,” said Martins, saying it’s just offering the opportunity for people to drink more for less money, and communities became healthier when it was done away with.
With happy hour, drinkers are getting back on the road right during the evening commute, often as it’s getting dark, said Martins.
Legalizing marijuana or psychedelic mushrooms, as has been proposed, while seen as just authorizing activities that are already happening, sends the message that the activity is OK and will potentially lead to more people driving while under the influence, said Martins.
