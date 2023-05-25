A better look
Buy Now

Old River Road across from Lincoln Town Hall has a much nicer look thanks to a big cleanup and the addition of this massive new stone wall.

 Breeze photo by Sofia barr

LINCOLN – Since 2017, resident Bill McManus has been lobbying for a new stone wall to be built across from Town Hall, and now it’s up.

“I came up with a four-year plan to improve the appearance of Lincoln, called Lincoln 2020,” said McManus, who previously sat on the Budget Board. “I was unsuccessful in getting support for that plan, and my goals were not realized.”

Tags

(1) comment

Ken Pichette
Ken Pichette

We owe a big thank you to Mr. Bock for investing in his property after many years of the previous owner allowing the wall and the property frontage to fall into disrepair. I have advocated for my tenure on the Lincoln Town Council for personal responsibility and pride in home ownership. I don't understand why some people believe the Town should be paying to clean up the frontage on someones private property? I maintain not only my property, but also clean along the curb and completely blow out sand and debris on my street every Saturday. Driving around Lincoln, it is obvious who cares and maintains their property and who does not. I cannot advocate for Town funds to pay to maintain someone else's lack of maintenance. I'm sure this was a major expense for Mr. Bock to undertake. We all see the difference you've made in our Community by doing so. Thank you Ken Bock, hopefully you have set an example for others!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.