LINCOLN – Since 2017, resident Bill McManus has been lobbying for a new stone wall to be built across from Town Hall, and now it’s up.
“I came up with a four-year plan to improve the appearance of Lincoln, called Lincoln 2020,” said McManus, who previously sat on the Budget Board. “I was unsuccessful in getting support for that plan, and my goals were not realized.”
McManus went before the Town Council several more times, but still was struggling to gain the town’s support.
“There was so much back and forth about who’s responsible, since this is technically a state road and the state’s responsibility,” he said.
In March, McManus said he was beginning to get frustrated when he met with State Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith and members of the Conservation Commission to voice his concerns.
“We all agreed the wall was important,” he said.
According to McManus, the Conservation Commission cleaned up part of the area and ended up with about 18 bags of debris.
Later in March, McManus was able to speak with Ken Bock, developer of the abutting Whipple-Cullen project, and asked Bock to back him up on improving the stone wall.
Though Bock initially told McManus he would think about it, he ended up hiring a crew to clean up the area and rebuild the stone wall a month later.
“It really needed it,” said Bock. “It’s been neglected for so long, we decided we should bring it up to the standards of Lincoln. Now it definitely lives up to those standards. It’s a beauty.”
Though Bock said he was planning on rehabilitating the wall for a while, he realized just how much the 2,000-foot wall needed fixing once he started to evaluate it.
Bock taking on the project ended the debate on whether the state or town should be responsible for the space
“It’s a win-win,” said McManus. “It looks fantastic, and we didn’t have to use town or state money to pay for it.”
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he agreed with McManus, saying he thinks the wall looks great.
“This is a testament to Ken’s care for and partnership with the town,” said Gould, “they really did a good job with it, and it benefits everyone.”
We owe a big thank you to Mr. Bock for investing in his property after many years of the previous owner allowing the wall and the property frontage to fall into disrepair. I have advocated for my tenure on the Lincoln Town Council for personal responsibility and pride in home ownership. I don't understand why some people believe the Town should be paying to clean up the frontage on someones private property? I maintain not only my property, but also clean along the curb and completely blow out sand and debris on my street every Saturday. Driving around Lincoln, it is obvious who cares and maintains their property and who does not. I cannot advocate for Town funds to pay to maintain someone else's lack of maintenance. I'm sure this was a major expense for Mr. Bock to undertake. We all see the difference you've made in our Community by doing so. Thank you Ken Bock, hopefully you have set an example for others!
