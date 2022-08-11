SMITHFIELD – New Smithfield Supt. Dawn Bartz says she is looking to listen and learn from the Smithfield school community to get ideas on being a collaborative leader.

Bartz comes from New York where she was an executive director in the Yonkers School District, overseeing 39 schools with more than 27,000 students and 1,000 teachers for five years. While she oversaw curriculum to start, she said she shifted directions during the pandemic to learning and teaching instructional technology. Her work in Yonkers included evaluating principals and programs for grades pre-K to high school.

