SMITHFIELD – New Smithfield Supt. Dawn Bartz says she is looking to listen and learn from the Smithfield school community to get ideas on being a collaborative leader.
Bartz comes from New York where she was an executive director in the Yonkers School District, overseeing 39 schools with more than 27,000 students and 1,000 teachers for five years. While she oversaw curriculum to start, she said she shifted directions during the pandemic to learning and teaching instructional technology. Her work in Yonkers included evaluating principals and programs for grades pre-K to high school.
Bartz said she spent most of her life working in districts similar in size to Smithfield. Though she’s worked in every type of district, she said she wanted to return to working in a rural community.
She started her career in Rhode Island after graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a journalism degree. She worked for newspapers in South County before a former teacher offered her a position in an alternative education program. She also taught journalism and literature in high school and community college for more than 15 years.
She’s remained in education since, she said, loving the career and jumping at the opportunity to take on a leadership role.
“I’ve had an exciting career,” she said.
Bartz said Smithfield fits all the characteristics she looked for in a district, including a strong foundation of collaboration between stakeholders and opportunity for students.
Bartz arrived in June and began touring the district, talking with students, teachers, administrators and the School Committee. She said it was obvious that everyone had a like-minded interest in making Smithfield schools the best they can be.
She’s met with various other groups, including the PTO, the Rotary, and the Police and Fire Departments to let the community know she is reachable and she is listening.
Bartz said she plans to meet with parent groups quarterly to hear ideas. She said once school opens, she will be visible in schools and accessible to the community.
“The more I met people, the more I feel very fortunate I was selected. I feel very fortunate to be here,” she said.
With students returning on Aug. 30, and teachers on Aug. 15, Bartz said she is ready to welcome everyone back to school. She said her first initiative will be to ensure that students feel safe and welcome, not only on the first day but every day. She said teachers will stand outside classroom doors to welcome students to start each day on a positive note.
“I want all students to have at least two adults in the building who care, whether it be the custodian, a teacher, administrator or secretary. I want to build that sense of community,” she said.
Bartz will also post updates, photos and events on her Twitter page, as well as the school website.
Bartz said Smithfield is also ready to bring back all sports, while making adjustments to what worked better during COVID.
Late buses will return on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to assist in bringing back after-school programming and sports at the high school.
Planned activities at the elementary schools include a three-day practice ride in the kindergarten bus safety program from Aug. 23-25. Each school invites kindergarteners to try out riding the bus before the first day to help prepare young students.
Bartz added that there will no longer be a walk zone for elementary school students, though upper levels students within two miles of the school will still walk. Work on the elementary renovation project is down to a final checklist of items, she said.
Over the summer, Bartz said the auditorium received needed renovations to the sound, lighting and video systems. Art rooms at the middle and high school were also renovated and funded through grants.
“The auditorium can give really great presentation so everyone can be heard and seen,” she said.
The Boyle Athletic Complex Project is still moving forward, Bartz said, and will give Smithfield one of the nicest and newest playing fields in the state.
Large projects for the future include writing the new five-year strategic plan under the direction of the School Committee that will outline where the community wants the schools over the next five years. She said she is looking to create a large task force to help with input for the plan.
“Smithfield is on a trajectory that is really exciting,” she said.
As for the budget, Bartz said she hopes to continue to provide robust academics and co-curricular programs while being fiscally responsible. She said she learned the importance of grant writing while in Yonkers.
Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said she is working on the school curriculum and has also brought in a new chef focused on farm-to-school activities, tying into the curriculum for students to better understand the cycle of food and how it is made. Programs will include student tastings, field trips to farms, and working with local agriculturalists.
