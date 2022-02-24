CUMBERLAND – Quest Diagnostics has opened its new patient service center in Cumberland, for patients to receive medical testing at lower costs.
The center opened on Monday in the redone medical building at 2295 Diamond Hill Road. It is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Quest Diagnostics is an independent laboratory where patients can go to complete testing for various medical reasons. According to Quest Diagnostics Strategic Account Executive Michael Varone, Quest Diagnostics is one of the largest independent laboratories in the country.
“What we really are is a laboratory that is both a high quality and low cost provider so we provide the highest quality of testing and services, but from a patient’s standpoint, at a discounted rate,” Varone said.”Compared to the other labs in the state, we are typically two to three times less expensive than, say, a hospital lab, for the same exact testing.”
Varone said many patients do not realize they have the ability to choose where they want to get their lab work completed, so most go wherever their doctor sends them, which often is at a higher cost than Quest Diagnostics charges.
“When you go to the doctor and need your lab work done, you go wherever your doctor tells you, but you actually have a choice. You can go wherever you want to go and a lot of patients don’t realize that,” Varone said. “By giving them another option and really educating them, patients can get the same testing at a lower out-of-pocket cost, which is especially beneficial for those with high deductible insurance plans.”
Varone, who was born and raised in Cumberland and still lives here, said he wanted Quest Diagnostics to come to Cumberland so that patients in the town and neighboring communities can have the option to lower their health care costs.
“This location is right off the highways, right on the main strip in Cumberland, we’re close to Central Falls, close to Woonsocket and Lincoln,” Varone said. “Patients from these areas could potentially come to this area.”
Quest Diagnostics Physician Account Executive Kathleen Neiman said that with the new location they have begun using their new technology that many of their other locations will be updated with.
“The location has new technology as well such as kiosks where people can check in, an app, MyQuest, where patients can access their testing results, and QR codes for people to use to make appointments,” Neiman said.
“We send the test results to the doctor but then patients can also see them online through the app which is really nice for things like COVID testing,” Varone said. “If your doctor’s office is closed on the weekends and they aren’t looking at the tests, you can access them through the app so this way you don’t have to wait.”
Kris Irons, Quest Diagnostics patient services supervisor for the phlebotomy team, said that she has been with Quest for 22 years and has enjoyed watching it grow over time.
“It’s nice to see how we’ve grown throughout the years and how far we’ve come,” Irons said. “I have a very hardworking and dedicated staff and it’s a good place to work.”
The phlebotomist who will specifically be working at the site in Cumberland, Todd Sajkowski, has been with Quest for 33 years, and Varone said that experience will be a huge benefit to patients.
