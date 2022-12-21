NORTH PROVIDENCE – A trio of new beautified entrances to town, one on Smith Street at the Johnston line, another on Smith Street at the Providence line, and a third on Mineral Spring Avenue at the Pawtucket line, are all planned to be erected using a portion of the town’s $9.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he expects the streetscape signage beautification project to cost several hundred thousand dollars after bids come in, including some nice stonework. There’s also some discussion about whether to also light up the signage, he said.
The signage is part of a wider plan to address beautification and streetscape upgrades throughout town, both using ARPA funds and working with property owners to beautify the portions of their lots closest to the road, said Lombardi. One example of a property that should look better is Lowe’s on Mineral Spring Avenue, where many of the trees and bushes previously planted have died, the mayor said, and the store was recently contacted about it.
There are a number of other areas town officials would like to address, including on infrastructure and paving, said Lombardi. Paving and beautification are both top priorities of the council, he noted.
“We want to make sure whatever money we spend we are going to address our needs for the long-term,” he said. It might look good today, he said, but what about five or six years down the road?
About a quarter of the town’s $9.6 million in ARPA funding has been spoken for already, all on projects agreed to by the Town Council. Those include:
• $1.23 million to RAD Sports for renovations of Stephen Olney Park;
• $975,000 to RAD Sports for Evans Park renovations;
• $120,300 for Lee Romano Park renovations;
• $92,030 to Integrated Solutions for administrative services;
• $20,000 to Crossman Engineering for engineering services related to Centredale renovations;
• And $20,000 for engineering services from S3 Design for work at the Coletti Farm property.
That’s a total of $2,456,010, or $2,323,980 for construction and $132,000 for services, leaving $7.14 million remaining.
