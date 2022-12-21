NORTH PROVIDENCE – A trio of new beautified entrances to town, one on Smith Street at the Johnston line, another on Smith Street at the Providence line, and a third on Mineral Spring Avenue at the Pawtucket line, are all planned to be erected using a portion of the town’s $9.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said he expects the streetscape signage beautification project to cost several hundred thousand dollars after bids come in, including some nice stonework. There’s also some discussion about whether to also light up the signage, he said.

