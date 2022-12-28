PAWTUCKET – There’s been much discussion locally about future parking needs in Pawtucket, especially with a new train station coming online early next year and a new soccer stadium the year after that.
In at least the case of the Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station, which will function as a multi-modal transit hub, parking is already resolved, with 200 spots currently created at the site off Pine Street.
Charles St. Martin, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, confirmed that number, and has said there’s room to expand further at the site.
The Breeze reported last September on RIDOT’s purchase of about 6 more acres of property near the in-progress train station. Standards generally call for about 25 spots per acre of land, leaving plenty of space for additional parking.
RIDOT had previously acquired about 2 acres from the same lot for the development of the commuter rail/transit hub.
The parking plan at the 11,000-seat stadium site of the future Rhode Island FC at Tidewater Landing is less clear. Developers said last July that a long-term parking study identified 1,248 spots on the site once fully developed, and 2,357 public parking spots identified within a 12-minute walk of the stadium. With peak demand for stadium events at that point estimated at 4,500, that left a deficit of about 1,000 spots absolute maximum that the developers plan to address in other ways, including agreements with owners of private lots in the area. The 4,500 spots assumes auto-centric parking demand and is on the very high end of estimates, according to the developers last year.
Mike Raia, spokesperson for the team, said for this week’s story that the game-day experience for fans is one of the club’s top priorities, and the experience begins as soon as they arrive at the stadium.
“The stadium development team has been working from day one to ensure that there is ample parking and convenient access to the stadium by foot, bike, ride-share and transit,” he said. “We look forward to sharing more details about specific parking and traffic plans next year.”
The 12-minute walk is one fans have shown they’re willing to complete if they aren’t frustrated by the process of finding a parking spot, according to the team. They said then that a shuttle service is planned to circle the downtown area and travel to the area of McCoy Stadium to pick up those who park there. Most stadium events will be held on nights and weekends, complementing the mostly-weekday parking demand in the downtown.
