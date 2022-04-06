NORTH PROVIDENCE – Tri-County Community Action Agency will celebrate the opening of its new North Providence location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next Monday, April 11.
The property at 19 Volturno St., off Charles Street, will house a food bank and many other emergency services.
“We’re calling it a ‘Basic Needs Center’ where we can help with things like applying for energy assistance programs or rent relief, free tax prep, and of course, the food bank,” said Tri-County President/CEO Joe DeSantis.
He said the new location in Marieville will be a sort of satellite of Tri-County’s existing food bank and community service center on Emanuel Street.
“We’re making it much more convenient and accessible for people in Marieville,” DeSantis said.
State and local officials are invited to attend a ribbon cutting on April 11 at 11 a.m. at Volturno Street.
In addition to showing off the new building, DeSantis said Tri-County will unveil its new Health Mobile during the event. The vehicle will travel to different locations across the state to offer exams.
“The van will give more access to our patients,” he said. “We want to provide better health care and make it more accessible. We now have the mobility to do that.”
For now, it will move between Tri-County’s network of 15 properties statewide. DeSantis said they’re waiting to hear back from the federal government on whether they can take the Health Mobile elsewhere.
Tri-County recently started renovating a former fire station on Manton Avenue in Johnston, which will bring another location online this summer.
The agency, which was incorporated in 1965, has “grown exponentially” since, said DeSantis. He came on board in 1973, and has seen the nonprofit expand its services and staffing levels. Today, Tri-County covers more than half of the state.
“There’s a very high concentration of poverty” in certain parts of the state, he said. “We’ve tried to educate community leaders over the years. Many have been sensitive to the needy, and understand that these are working communities where people can easily get into financial trouble and need help. That’s what we do.”
“We’re there for the health and safety of citizens,” DeSantis added. “I want community leaders to know that everything isn’t always rosy.”
He said Mayor Charles Lombardi has been very supportive of Tri-County, recognizing the need for the services Tri-County offers.
The building at 19 Volurno St. is owned by Lombardi, who agreed to lease it last year. A year ago, the Rhode Island Ethics Commission issued a favorable advisory opinion allowing Lombardi to rent his property to Tri-County.
The arrangement received the agency’s blessing partly because the town has no monetary interaction with Tri-County.
