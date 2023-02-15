NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new tri-community animal shelter to be shared by North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield on Smithfield Road will likely open within six weeks, says Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The mayor says there are a number of issues being straightened out between the communities, including that this will be one shelter with a common mission and response, and will not have difference policies and pricing structures for each participating town.
“We discussed and fixed a lot of those issues,” he told the Town Council last week.
The shelter project is on budget despite material delays, he said.
This is going to be a state-of-the-art facility, he added, and there will be one office with three desks, not three separate offices within it. When someone calls here, whoever is on duty will answer and respond, he said.
He emphasized that this is one animal control entity, not a North Providence shelter, Johnston shelter or Smithfield shelter.
The animal control officers designed this facility, he said, using information collected from visits to various shelters all over the state.
“Those guys are so excited as to what they’ve accomplished there,” he said.
A nice sign has been designed, he said, featuring the navy blue of North Providence, light blue of Johnston, and green of Smithfield.
Ultimately, said Lombardi, this combined shelter was meant to consolidate and preserve good services and save all three communities money, and that mission will be accomplished.
