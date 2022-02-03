SMITHFIELD – The air is a little cleaner and the sun shining a little brighter at the East Smithfield Public Library thanks to a Champlin Foundation grant to purchase new windows.
The $141,991 grant paid to replace what East Smithfield Public Library Director Cindy Muhlbach called “cheap replacement windows” at the library with much better Anderson windows.
For many years, Muhlbach said, the windows of the library at 50 Esmond St. were difficult to open, and once opened, were difficult to close. Metal hardware on some windows would fall off when being moved. During COVID, Muhlbach library staff discovered poor air circulation on the ground floor, which meant opening windows.
“When COVID started, we managed to get the windows open, and we left them open constantly,” she said.
Nearing the end of the project, Muhlbach said the librarians can now open the windows when they’re in the building and close them before they leave.
She said the Champlin Foundation is generous to libraries and historic foundations, which often rely on the funds for repairs and upkeep.
“So, we love them,” she said.
In the past, Champlin grants paid for new carpeting and paint at the library. Almost every year, Champlin grants money to the East Smithfield Public Library.
“I think they’re really great, and we’re really grateful for them,” she said.
Muhlbach said the new windows bring in great light, especially on the southeast side of the building. She said she is hoping to replace the old roll-down shades with newer, modern window treatments in those areas. The library gets less sunlight on the northern side, and she said patrons and librarians are enjoying the view without window treatments.
Muhlbach said keeping shades off some windows may be a blessing in disguise, as the library’s quotes for blinds are nearly two years old and have undoubtedly increased in price.
“We’re kind of liking that look. We might leave a bunch of rooms without the blinds,” she said.
