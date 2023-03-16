WOONSOCKET – Having John Pagliarini in place as the city’s new tax assessor will help the city sort through its backlog of tax appeals, says Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who told The Breeze Tuesday that the appeals are now being separated into different categories.
The mayor said there will be an organizational meeting of the Board of Assessment Review, where rules and regulations will be considered for adoption, and once they have all proper procedures in place, appeals can be heard.
“We want this structure, we want everything to be fair to the city and the taxpayer,” she said.
The city will then move forward with appeals that were “properly affected,” she said, giving people the ability to be heard probably starting in April. The assessor will categorize everything and determine which property taxpayers were properly affected and which weren’t, and those that are qualified will come before the board.
During last week’s City Council meeting, Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said residents are breathing a sigh of relief after the city finally hired an assessor, a position that has sat vacant for more than a year as Elyse Pare filled it in a part-time capacity. Pare’s performance has come under fire by officials during that time largely due to missing meetings on appeals.
“There’s some issues that he’s coming in to that he has to tackle head on,” Gonzalez told The Breeze. She said having and assessor will help the council have conversations with impacted residents. Because Pagliarini is an attorney, he’ll be able to help City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera through tax appeals, she added.
The council last week approved an ordinance to increase the full-time salary to $125,000.
“We appreciate you coming to Woonsocket and we think you’ll be an asset,” said Council President Chris Beauchamp.
Pagliarini has served as a tax assessor for West Warwick and Bristol while also being a licensed attorney. He served briefly in the R.I. Senate representing District 11.
The city is also adding a new position titled “enterprise fund finance administration” in the Public Works Department that will go to Finance Director Christine Chamberland. Chamberland will simultaneously give up her director position. She will be paid the same salary as she’s currently paid and will be in charge of money dedicated to wastewater operations in Woonsocket. She will also help oversee the implementation of a new software system for issuing bills.
“I’m not exactly sure what makes this so necessary, seeing as every function under this described enterprise fund finance administration is already done by existing personnel,” said Councilor John Ward at last week’s meeting, adding that there are plenty of accounting staff and suggested that the budget included an increased number of accounting staff.
Ward said he’s not sure why they need a second finance director.
“I’m telling you there’s a need for it, this is a valuable employee, she understands these balances and these bank accounts better than anybody, to have this person want to do it and facilitate that position it’s huge,” said Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino.
Gonzalez noted that Chamberland has been with the city for many years and has had a good relationship with the deputy finance director.
“To be able to not just have the knowledge but have the ability to work together, you don’t have to bring anybody up to date, she’s already aware of all the intricate details of all the different financing, so I am in support of this,” she said.
It does not appear that the city will take any broad steps to change last year’s controversial assessments on multi-family homes. Baldelli-Hunt said there was an opinion among certain people that they were wrong, and they made their case, but ultimately the council accepted the budget and rates as they were, both substantially lowered.
It’s been no secret that the real estate market is strong, she said, and the values of homes were determined based on what the revaluation company felt was appropriate. If some appeals have to do with that situation, and they were perfected properly, they’ll be heard before the board, she said.
