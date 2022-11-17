WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her newly elected group of allies set to join the City Council say they’re ready to work together to move the city’s many projects forward.
“I am touring that beautiful Cass Park development that we keep talking about,” she said on the morning of Nov. 11, 72 hours after the Nov. 8 election. Joining her during the tour last Friday were newly elected Councilors Brian Thompson, Scott McGee, Garrett Mancieri, and Chris Beauchamp. Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy, who were re-elected, also joined the mayor.
Baldelli-Hunt was successful in ousting three out of the four councilors who voted to remove her from office back in September, including Dan Gendron, who served as mayor in an interim capacity, James Cournoyer, and Roger Jalette. John Ward was the only one to retain a seat on the council. Benjamin Shatraw, another ally of the mayor, did not earn enough votes to win a seat.
“We’re done with that negative vibe throughout the whole city, and it shows that the voters are too,” said McGee, who placed second place overall with a total of 4,042 votes, or 10 percent of the overall vote.
McGee attributes his big win to years on local airways as a real estate agent, as well as the rounds that were made during his campaign at the high-rises in Woonsocket. He also attributes his win to what he and fellow councilors-elect call “the Magic Bus,” which was featured throughout the campaign. “Vote for me Scott McGee and everyone on the Magic Bus!” it declared.
“I bought it a couple of weeks ago during the campaign,” said McGee. He said that its main purpose was to bring the elderly folks of Woonsocket, who could not make it to the polls, to early voting locations. The bus was a hit, said McGee, with all campaign signs of all the winners, as well as the mayor and Shatraw, hung on the outside of it.
Though the group is diving into preparation for their roles as council members, they say they are not quite sure who will take on the leadership positions of council president and vice president when they’re sworn in Dec. 6.
“We’re not quite sure, we had some discussion, but we’re supposed to chat about that more,” said McGee. He laughed as he said that though he placed second, he will not be council president.
In the meantime, Baldelli-Hunt says she is asking Gendron to put together a synopsis of what he and the current councilors have been up to since she’s been out of office. She says in the past couple of days, just working with her group in talking about what’s next for the city.
“I will be sending an email to Dan, and I will be asking him to prepare a (sheet) of everything he did in the nine-week period,” said Baldelli-Hunt, adding, “we’ll see if he responds.”
“As far as the transition, I intend to and I’ve spoken to every new councilor and every returning councilor, I’ve told them all that I will make myself available, not only during the transition, but later on,” said Gendron.
“If there’s anything that I can be of help with, I’m happy to help out,” he added. He told The Breeze that though he’s disappointed that he was not re-elected to the council, the best thing that could have happened to him was spending time in City Hall listening to residents.
“It’s been personally rewarding and very, very heartwarming with some of the things that people have said to me,” he said. “So it’s like a good way to cap off. If this is where it ends, it’s a great way to end it.”
Gendron added that though the results of the election are still fresh and he doesn’t know what the future holds, he isn’t ruling out running for office down the road.
