Magic Bus

Scott McGee and his bus, which he says was helpful in his team’s win for council and mayor in Woonsocket.

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her newly elected group of allies set to join the City Council say they’re ready to work together to move the city’s many projects forward.

“I am touring that beautiful Cass Park development that we keep talking about,” she said on the morning of Nov. 11, 72 hours after the Nov. 8 election. Joining her during the tour last Friday were newly elected Councilors Brian Thompson, Scott McGee, Garrett Mancieri, and Chris Beauchamp. Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy, who were re-elected, also joined the mayor.

