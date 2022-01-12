PAWTUCKET – Two school-zone speed cameras on Newport Avenue, one at Potter-Burns Elementary School and the other at Goff Middle School, accounted for the highest volume of camera-generated speeding tickets in the second half of 2021, continuing a trend along the busy state road.
The camera near Goff tallied 7,736 speeding tickets, while the camera at Potter-Burns helped churn out 6,838 tickets. The combined 14,574 tickets at those two intersections accounted for 35 percent of all speeding tickets from 14 total speed cameras.
For the six months from July to December of 2021, operation of Pawtucket’s traffic enforcement camera system resulted in a total of 13,725 red-light camera violations and 41,543 speed violations, for a total of just under $3 million in ticketed violations for combined infractions.
Of those infractions from July to December, 33 percent of the school zone infractions and 17 percent of red light violations went to Pawtucket residents, continued evidence that city residents are more aware and accustomed to having the cameras in place than those drivers just passing through.
The Breeze reported last June that camera-ticketing revenues had received a significant jolt as residents returned to the roads, standing at $3 million for the July to June fiscal year after lagging as of January 2021.
From June of 2020 to May of 2021, violations for speeding reached 105,118 and violations for running red lights reached 21,581. School wasn’t back in session and all cameras operational again until March 2021, but some zones were turned back on as certain schools were reopened months earlier than that.
The single highest month for camera speeding tickets from July to December of 2021 was September, as schools reopened and the cameras came back on after the summer, with 16,297 tickets issued. There were no speeding violations logged in July or August due to school not being in session, according to data provided by the city.
Data on traffic light violations showed nearly twice as many tickets from red-light cameras from July to September compared to October through December, with 8,971 tickets generated to drivers running red lights for the first three months and 4,754 tickets for the next three months.
Those numbers came despite there being two more traffic cameras online from October to December compared to the July to September period, including at Marrin Street and George Street, and Smithfield Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue. The 8,971 violations for the first three months came at 15 red-light camera locations, while the 4,754 violations from October through December were generated at 17 locations.
The new traffic light camera northbound at Main Street and School Street, which came online sometime after data provided in September 2020 on 11 red-light cameras, accounted for the most red-light violations from July to December of 2021, with 2,657 total.
The northbound camera at the Newport Avenue and Beverage Hill Avenue traffic light had a stranglehold on second place, at 2,277 total violations.
“As schools have been back in session in person and due to the increase in people traveling with lifted restrictions from the pandemic, we anticipated an increase in violations from last year when the state had been primarily closed to commerce,” said Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien. “The city’s number one priority remains educating violators on the importance of traveling slowly and with caution in many of our neighborhoods, and to please be mindful of students and families.”
She said the Traffic Camera Safety Program “is a key tool used to protect the children and families who attend Pawtucket Schools. As always, we encourage drivers to please obey traffic laws, drive cautiously, and keep our roadways safe for when children are out.”
The speed to trigger a ticket in the school speed-camera zone is 31 mph, 11 mph above the 20 mph limit. Cameras stay on until 6 p.m. Speeding fines through the camera system are set at $50, while violations at red lights generate a fine of $85.
Several surrounding communities have recently joined Pawtucket and Providence in adding traffic enforcement cameras, including East Providence and Central Falls.
Pawtucket’s automated ticketing program started in October 2019. Tickets triggered for speeding are the same whether someone is driving 85 mph in a 20-mph zone or 31 mph in a 20-mph zone, but police have said the program is more effective in reducing overall speeds than sporadic radar posts, which are still used.
Traffic speeds are noticeably slower than they once were on several roads in the city, particularly on Newport Avenue.
