CUMBERLAND – Plenty of local businesses were impacted during COVID, says Mayor Jeff Mutter, but so too were nonprofits.
Five months after the Small Business Grant Review Committee approved 54 grants totaling $521,569 to small businesses, Mutter says he’s now preparing a proposal for Town Council review that would send a round of funding to nonprofits in town.
There are more of these organizations than one might think, from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick to the Cumberland Public Safety Union Hall, said the mayor, and many were hurt during the pandemic by not being able to hold certain important events to gain the accompanying revenue needed to maintain operations. Officials decided to focus on businesses for the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, he said, but now it’s the nonprofits’ turn.
“We do feel like we need to do what we can to help them,” he told The Valley Breeze.
The mayor said he’s in the process of drafting up a template to use for aiding nonprofits, and should have it ready for the next council meeting.
Blackstone River Theatre is a unique arts and cultural institution, said Mutter, one where Russ Gusetti has done great work for a long time and doesn’t get the credit he deserves as he “grinds it out,” and there are some others as well that people never hear about that are “vital partners in the community.”
As they did with the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry previously in getting them more funding, said Mutter, he wants to draft an arrangement with the Lighthouse Community Outreach Food Pantry, which does similar great work at its headquarters on Meeting Street.
Similar to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry getting a lump sum and then money added into the town’s annual operating budget, Mutter said he would like to see the same for Lighthouse.
“I don’t believe the need inside the food pantry is going to go away anytime soon,” he said, saying food insecurity will remain a problem for many people, and he wants to see sustainability in how it’s addressed.
Sometimes one gets so busy with the day-to-day of the town that they don’t realize all of the people and organizations that are doing such important work, said Mutter, and that’s definitely the case here.
“There’s a lot of good work, a lot of stuff you don’t even know is happening,” he said.
With the first food pantry, they gave $65,000 of $125,000 up front, then added $20,000 per year over three years into the budget. Instead of $125,000 straight from ARPA funding, they could free up $60,000 for another food pantry or other project, and the same could be done with Lighthouse.
Asked how much town ARPA funding is left, Mutter said that’s a fluid question, as some money earmarked for certain projects could become available again if certain grants come through. There is also some other funding not allocated yet to a certain project, he said.
On the previous funding for businesses, which was awarded after companies showed a pandemic financial loss, Mutter said they’ve heard from some who were appreciative for the money and said how helpful it was for their bottom line.
