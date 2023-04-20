SMITHFIELD – From 1997 to 2001, 13 million tires, 15,000 lab containers and 1,400 drums were removed from the Davis Liquid Waste Superfund site, which will soon enter another round of cleanup.
The Town Council on Tuesday heard from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the status of the site and future work to be completed.
The EPA’s Joe Cunningham, who recently took oversight on the Davis Superfund site, said the next steps will work toward cleaning contaminants in groundwater.
The most recent public hearing for the site was held last year with the EPA explaining that pumping and treating water as previously planned was not feasible due to underground ledge and fractured structure of water systems.
Instead, the EPA proposes pumping organic materials, such as vegetable oil, Vitamin C and other nutrients, to promote natural biodegradation and the breakdown of non-toxic materials underground. The process will occur over the next 10 years beginning next year, with intermittent testing to ensure it is working.
“If it works, we continue. If not, we go back to the drawing board again and look for new solutions,” Cunningham said.
Toxic dumping of solid and liquid waste on site occurred between 1976 and 1977 into unlined lagoons and pits, said Cunningham. The majority of the contaminants are solvents, he added.
“It’s also the site of the largest tire pile east of the Mississippi,” he told council members.
The EPA put the site on the national priority list, making it a superfund site, in 1983. From there, the EPA removed contaminants, including the tires, and they cleaned up topsoil and then planted vegetation. From 1999 to 2001, Cunningham said 78 tons of contaminated soil was treated on site.
In 1997, the Smithfield Municipal Water Supply installed a water line in all but four homes in the contaminant zone. The Rhode Island EPA had provided residents with bottled water or water filters up until that point.
“This was a very important milestone for the site. Up until that point, the residents in that area had contaminated drinking water,” Cunningham said.
Still, four residents in the area refused connections to public water for various reasons, he said. Some did not want to pay a water bill, while other felt the water was fine. Cunningham said the EPA and responsible party only offer to pay for connections once, and funding is no longer available. Some have connections to the water system that are not connected to the system in-house, he added.
“The argument of water bill doesn’t hold water to me. Running a line to your house is an enormous cost. Go back, find out if in fact there is funding available they can utilize and hook up,” said Town Councilor John Tassoni.
Due to the way contaminants were dumped, many of the toxins leaked through the soil and into the groundwater. The plume is significantly smaller due to remediation efforts of topsoil, Cunningham said.
He reminded the council that the plume is 43 years old, and no longer spreading, but said that does not mean the four residents still using well water are safe. He said the EPA will go back to abutters and do community outreach in the area, and will continue groundwater monitoring.
Lastly, Cunningham recommends “institutional controls” to be put in place in the area. Those would be implanted as zoning and land use restrictions as a way to safeguard development on the property.
“The EPA likes to stack multiple institutional controls on top of each other as a safety net,” Cunningham said.
