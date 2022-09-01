LINCOLN – Next Thursday evening, officials and community members are set to gather outside of Lincoln High School for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the official start of construction on a new Physical Education Center.
Ahead of the Sept. 8 groundbreaking, The Breeze asked several people involved with the project to share their perspective on the most important updates happening with the PEC project right now.
What should the public know at this stage in the game?
Put very simply, Lincoln High School Building Committee co-chair and school committee member John Picozzi said the PEC project is “on schedule and on budget.”
The project team – made up of the Building Committee, Downes Construction, RGB Architects and Ahlborg Construction – “have been effectively collaborating, and positive results are in motion,” Picozzi said.
He noted that the Rhode Island Department of Education has approved the committee’s design and development plans; and that Ahlborg recently presented a preliminary GMP (guaranteed maximum price) that falls within the project’s budget.
“The most important thing is that everyone involved is on the same page and that our vision for the project aligns with a ‘begin with the end in mind’ perspective,” Picozzi said, adding that so far, “the project is going very well and at the present time no setbacks.”
Keith Macksound, Lincoln High School Building Committee co-chair and town council president, said the project is on-target for completion by the end of June, 2023. Everyone is working diligently to achieve a “net-zero project.”
By cutting emissions down to as close to zero as possible, Macksoud said the project will qualify for additional reimbursement funds from the state.
“For instance, we were supposed to have a certain type of HVAC system. We redesigned it so that instead of one they’ll have two systems, one blowing over each court, which greatly increases the efficiency of the units,” he said.
By doing so, he said they’re expecting to get an extra four to five percent return on the entire project. That’s roughly $320,000, or the cost of the HVAC system they’ll be installing.
To the track & field athletes that throw, Macksoud noted that Ahlborg has graciously donated the labor and materials for a new throwing cage in the field. They’ll be re-angling the current throwing area away from the PEC and installing taller fencing so that it’s “a safer and more modernized compared to what we have now at the corner of Route 116,” Macksoud said.
The Building Committee continues to meet around twice a month, with “little decisions being made every time.”
“We’re staying within our budget, and we’re fortunate to have pretty much everything were were looking for in the building,” he said. “To me, it’s important that we’re able to get the largest facility possible.”
On that note, he said the building might not be “fully equipped” with all of the bells and whistles when it first opens, but that they’ll have a large enough footprint for several courts.
“We wanted to make the building as big as we could, so that when we get reimbursement money back we can earmark those ‘soft’ items for purchase.
Lincoln High School principal Rob Mezzanottte said he’s excited about next week’s groundbreaking ceremony, and the prospect of the PEC being wrapped-up by next summer.
He said the public should be aware that the building will contain two multi-purpose athletic courts, a three-lane practice track, batting cages, locker rooms and other amenities. Overall, he anticipates the PEC will be, “something that will bring a lot of pride to our town.”
“It’s been a really smooth process so far,” he said. “It’s been great working with everybody involved, and exciting to be a part of the design process.”
Mezzanotte said the PEC project been different from the overall LHS renovation project that wrapped up earlier this year. Besides the fact that it’s a much smaller project, Mezzanotte said there’s been, “a real partnership between all of the stakeholders,” making for a much smoother process. It’s also new construction — not a renovation, which helps.
Asked about the impact of construction on students, Messanotte said he expects there will be “minimal impact on students,” with construction being done away from the school building, within a fenced-in area. There will be no reason for workers to access the main building, he said.
He said they’ll be communicating with families about how to access the existing LHS gymnasium or sporting events, which will change a bit during construction.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said there are a lot of moving parts involved with the PEC, and that the one issue they’ve encountered is the lag-time in acquiring building materials.
“Right now there are a lot of things to take into consideration,” he said. “We’re seeing four, five and six month delays on different pieces of the puzzle, so we want to identify what those things are and see what we can do to make it happen.”
The goal is to completely finish by this time next year.
“It’s a much-needed building,” Gould said. “It will house physical education and school athletic programs, as well as parks and recreation programs and other groups … ask any athletic group in town, we desperately need the space.”
The need for athletic space became more apparent when one of two gymnasiums at the high school was razed during renovations.
In addition to ensuring that the PEC is efficient and “a good use of space,” Gould said they want to be sure the building is aesthetically pleasing, noting that, “when people drive up Route 116, this is the first thing people will see” of the LHS campus.
