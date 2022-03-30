NORTH PROVIDENCE — North Providence will again begin school before Labor Day this fall.
The North Providence School Committee voted to approve next year’s official school calendar during their meeting last Wednesday.
The 2022-2023 school year will start for some students on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and others on Wednesday, Aug. 31, but there will be no school on Friday, Sept. 2.
Gina Picard asked that the calendar be amended so that school would be held on Friday, noting that she received several phone calls from parents this year and last year and “could not provide the rationale” for the decision to start school before the long weekend, only to go back the following Tuesday.
“As a parent, I agree it’s disruptive,” she said. “I’d like to see (Friday) back on the calendar unless I can understand why we would start school and then go back after Labor Day.”
Superintendent Joseph Goho said he’s heard valid feedback from families on both sides of the coin: those wanting to start before Labor Day, and those wanting to start after.
“Many families and students like the idea of starting after Labor Day. The idea of starting before the holiday is problematic for people,” he said.
On the flip side, he said there are a lot of “pressures” on next year’s calendar, with Election Day, Primary Day, February and April vacation, and closing school on Dec. 23 and the day after Thanksgiving.
“Starting after Labor Day is problematic because you’re getting out in late June,” Goho said. “People like having the first day of school before Labor Day, getting oriented and prepared, then having the four-day weekend before we really kick it into high gear.”
Steven Andreozzi asked if starting after Labor Day would really push the school calendar into late June. Goho said they have to consider the teacher orientation day scheduled for Aug. 29.
Picard asked if other districts are doing the same. Goho said many are going with the four-day weekend, and starting before Labor Day.
Snow days were part of the decision, he said.
The school department hasn’t received definitive word from the state on whether or not virtual snow days will be allowed.
“I’m pretty sure we’ll be allowed up to five, but we’re not 100 percent sure. If we end school in the middle of June and snow days aren’t virtual, we’re going to late June,” he said.
Picard asked for the calendar to be amended to have a school day on Friday, Sept. 2. There was no second to the motion, so it failed. The committee voted to approve the original calendar, with Picard voting against.
Some key dates on next year’s school calendar to note:
Teacher orientation: Aug. 29
First day of school (pre-K through grade 9): Aug. 30
First day of school (grades 10 through 12): Aug. 31
No school: Sept. 2
No school (Labor Day): Sept. 5
No school (Primary Day/teacher professional development): Sept. 13
There will be no school on Columbus Day (Oct. 10), Election Day (Nov. 8) or Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Thanksgiving recess is scheduled for Nov. 23-25, and winter recess from Dec. 23, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.
There will be no school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16). February break is scheduled for Feb. 20-24. March 13 will be a professional development/distance learning day. There will be no school on Good Friday (April 7), followed by spring recess April 10-14. The last holiday is Memorial Day, May 29.
The last day of school is tentatively June 16, 2022.
Committee approves new position, HVAC updates
The School Committee also voted on Wednesday, March 23 to approve a new, federally-funded special education position.
“We’re hoping to begin developing programs at the elementary level for intensive support for our special needs students,” Goho explained, with one K-2 classroom and another for grades 3-5.
The board-certified districtwide behavior analyst would support those two classrooms. The position would be supported in its inaugural year by federal funds.
Goho said they’re hoping to fill the classrooms with special education students who are currently placed out of the district.
“The goal would be that the tuition we bring back into the district would then, in the second year, pay for the staffing of these programs,” he said. Students who may qualify for the program have already been identified, he said. “We can bring them back into the least-restrictive environment and educate them here in the district, and use the tuition savings to offset staffing costs.”
The committee also agreed to spend a portion of federal funds on HVAC improvements at North Providence High School.
The school department is looking to replace the exhaust system for interior classrooms at the high school.
The system is functioning, Goho said, “... but we need to take advantage of this influx of federal funds to put in an even more stable system and a system that’s going to last us for many, many years.”
NextGen will replace 44 exhaust fans in the school’s windowless interior classrooms, common areas and bathrooms.
