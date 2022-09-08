WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket.
The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 33 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
The church was purchased for a little more than $500,000, according to developer Gregory Rice of Nexus Property Management. Its doors have been closed since 2018.
The church is around 40 feet tall with a basilica-like structure. The current architectural conceptual design includes four studio units, 11 one-bedroom apartments, five one-bedroom apartments with a den, two one-bedroom lofts, and 11 micro units. The outside of the church will remain unchanged.
According to Rice, the apartments will all be upscale, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and high open ceilings. The company has officially submitted building permits to the city of Woonsocket. They anticipate a little more than a year for construction, and will start that “as soon as possible,” said Rice.
During a meeting at the beginning of the year, the city of Woonsocket was first concerned with the project as the developers asked for a tax stabilization agreement for 12 years, which would freeze tax liability for three years and allow them to phase into the full value over the remaining nine years.
Rice said city officials eventually agreed to tallow the project earlier this year, but he says that he’s still seeking financing, as that has been the other biggest issue related to the project so far.
“If any lenders are interested, they should reach out to me,” he said. “This will not be low-income housing,” he added. Rice has made it clear that the people living in these apartments will contribute back to Woonsocket as professionals with families.
It was standing room only when The Breeze reported in April that the Woonsocket Zoning Board had unanimously voted to allow the former church to be redeveloped into apartments, with many friends and relatives attending to support Rice.
Representatives for Rice noted at the time their goal to keep the integrity of the historic building, with some windows added to the exterior. The current connector between the church building and the rectory building would be removed, they said, and there will be laundry and storage available in the basement.
Former churches are the new mills when it comes to redevelopment, they said at the time, with many of the Blackstone Valley’s mill buildings now filled with housing, helped by Rhode Island’s historic tax credits. In nearby Cumberland, the former St. Patrick Church on Broad Street is another church property being preserved and turned into housing units.
“This is a dynamic use for a property with very little other use,” said Zoning Board member Richard Monteiro at the time. “Mr. Rice and his group seem very upbeat and positive about going forward. Perhaps Mr. Rice could look at other properties in the city.”
