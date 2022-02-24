FOSTER – Foster’s proposed solar project at the U.S. Army NIKE Control Area is still in the works, according to National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse.
Kresse confirmed remarks from Foster town officials that though the original proposal was not approved, the application from renewable energy developer Kearsarge Energy is very much active.
He said the project will require an additional study and analysis to help develop the costs of required upgrades to the feeder and/or substation to allow interconnection.
“As part of the interconnection application process, we completed an initial review of the application and simply informed the developer that the electric power system in this area wouldn’t support the proposed system size and would require an additional study,” Kresse said.
Kresse said Foster officials indicated they would like to proceed with the analysis, and the project is still on the table.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reported last week that plans to develop a 1,999 kW to 700 kW solar array at the NIKE property, located off Route 101 and home to the Foster-Glocester Schools administrative building, were rejected by National Grid at the former missile launching and storage site. The project would range from five acres to two acres and will need to be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Review.
Town Council President Denise DiFranco gave an update to plans at the Feb. 10 Town Council meeting, stating the cause for delays. At the time, she said Foster is not an energy infrastructure priority for National Grid.
Town Planner Michael Antonellis said he does not believe well water contamination from missile cleaning and degreasing agent, containing trichloroethylene, will prevent a ground-mounted solar project.
He said the town is actively pursuing the project, and hopes to get an array on-site within a year or so.
