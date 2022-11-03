SCITUATE – Two incumbents on the Scituate Town Council are not seeking re-election this year, with one Democrat to face seven Republicans and one independent in the race.

Former Town Council President James Brady, a Republican, is not seeing re-election after two terms on the council, while lone Democrat Michael Marcello is also stepping down. Marcello says he is looking for a position that requires less time. Brady leaves against a backdrop of an ethics violation for abusing his power when inquiring with former Police Chief Donald Delaere about police details.

