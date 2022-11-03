SCITUATE – Two incumbents on the Scituate Town Council are not seeking re-election this year, with one Democrat to face seven Republicans and one independent in the race.
Former Town Council President James Brady, a Republican, is not seeing re-election after two terms on the council, while lone Democrat Michael Marcello is also stepping down. Marcello says he is looking for a position that requires less time. Brady leaves against a backdrop of an ethics violation for abusing his power when inquiring with former Police Chief Donald Delaere about police details.
Incumbent Republicans running for re-election include Council President Abbie Groves, David D’Agostino, Gary Grande, Timothy McCormick and Theresa Yeaw. Former Councilor Charles Collins Sr. is returning to the ballot after losing the election in 2020, and Jason Parmelee fills out the Republican ballot.
Democrat Sacha Hummel, who owns Glitz of Scituate, is running for a seat, as well as Scituate Police Station Building Committee member Allen Durand, an independent.
Durand, who has taken some heat for his attack mailers against incumbent Republicans, says he’s “not politically correct,” and he feels there is no accountability on the council.
“Things need to be tightened up a little bit,” he said.
“It’s concerning that Mr. Durand chose to intentionally spread fabricated lies with the clear objective of harming candidates and misleading voters,” McCormick said.
Groves said she has always called Scituate her home, born and raised in Scituate and still lives here today. She said she’s remained actively involved with the community since graduating, working for the last 19 years as a teacher in Scituate schools.
With 16 years on the council, D’Agostino is the longest-serving incumbent seeking re-election this year. He said he enjoys representing the people of Scituate.
“I care about the community, the young and the old. I want people who move to town to get to experience the benefits of living in Scituate … those same benefits that my children enjoyed,” D’Agostino said.
McCormick has lived in Scituate with his wife, School Committee member Erika McCormick, for more than 33 years and they raised all four of their children through Scituate schools. McCormick has been actively involved in many civic groups and organizations including the Scituate Lion’s Club, St. Joseph Church, North Scituate Public Library and Rhode Island Meals on Wheels.
McCormick said he is always interested in giving back to the community when life and time permit, finding the work both interesting and challenging.
“This led me to run again as I felt that I had more to offer to the council and residents,” McCormick said.
Grande, owner of Grande Insurance Agency, has lived in Scituate for 38 years. He is seeking his third term on the council, saying he first decided to run to unseat the “Independent Men” and bring peace, tranquility and responsible government back to Scituate.
“I’m running for re-election to continue what I see and hear is a return to peace, tranquility and responsible government,” he said.
Grande said his grandfather taught him that a person’s integrity and character are their most treasured possessions.
“Telling the truth, keeping your word is integrity,” he said.
Collins is a lifelong resident and graduate of Scituate High School. He has lived in Scituate with his wife, Robin and his son, Chucky. He joined the Scituate Police Department in 1973, later retiring as deputy chief after 33 years. He currently serves as chairperson of the Scituate Housing Authority and the Scituate Budget Commission.
Yeaw was born and raised in Scituate, and has lived here for the better part of her 60 years. She has two sons and four grandchildren and lives in Clayville with her “best buddy,” Hunter, a labradoodle. Yeaw is an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and is a paralegal.
Yeaw said she decided to run for her second term on the council to continue to serve the Scituate as her family served for decades, and to keep its rural charm while being fiscally responsible.
Due to his knowledge and experience in Scituate, Collins said he decided to run for election again.
“I have brought a steady presence to the issues and challenges facing the town,” he said.
Democrat Sacha Hummel has lived in Scituate since the 1960s and graduated from SHS. He is a member of the LGBTQIA community and has owned Glitz for 45 years, of which 31 were in Scituate.
Hummel said he would be a great council member due to his work in the community raising money for the Scituate Animal Shelter, human resources, and working with the seniors at Rockland Oaks, where he lives.
“I decided to run again due to being unsatisfied with what the council does at every meeting. No planning for the future, taking care of a small group of people, not the business industry which pays taxes and or seniors who need clean water,” Hummel said.
Parmelee was born and raised in Scituate and has two children. He is self-employed in accounting services for Parmelee Services, and previously was a controller in Warwick as well as finance director in North Smithfield, Cumberland and Smithfield.
Parmelee said he decided to run for council because of his experience in government accounting, process control and overall municipal budget and finance experience.
“I want to use that knowledge to make the most informed, knowledgeable vote for the citizens of Scituate to retain the feel it has had since I was born here in 1978, picturesque, quiet, safe, enjoyable,” he said.
Durand has lived in Scituate on and off his whole life and is a retired union electrician. He said he worked on pensions, contracts, investments and more while working with the union. He said after watching the current council continuously spend money, he felt the time was right to run himself.
“I want to give representation and a little more fiscal responsibility,” he said.
Groves said she is proud of the work she’s done on the council for the past four years, and if elected, she will continue to support stability and promote growth while maintaining the rural character of beautiful Scituate.
During his time on the council since 2019, McCormick said he is proud to have led the effort to change the town’s fiscal year to align with the state. He said he is gratified to lead in the streetlight conversion project, which will lead to substantial cost savings and improved lighting.
D’Agostino said there are areas that the town that can do better and there is no shortages of challenges facing the town and its citizens every day.
“My background, my business experience, my leadership abilities, which include listening to folks even if we disagree, but always being unafraid to make a decision is what I have brought and will continue to bring to the council if the people continue to want me to represent them,” D’Agostino said.
Grande said he is proud of the way the council worked together to overcome many problems that were left behind by a previous administration. He said he is proud that Scituate has an excellent police station, though there are still challenges with it.
“I am proud (that) the persistent acrimony brought on by a few elected officials from the past seems to have subsided,” he said.
Yeaw said she is proud of her liaison position supporting the building official’s office with a focus on preparing for future expansion challenges, and her newly formed relationship with the volunteers who serve on town committees and organizations.
She continued that she is proud of her ability to cross party lines, and her dedication to the history of Scituate through historical buildings, especially the Clayville Schoolhouse.
Collins said he feels he has a lot to offer the town if elected, and to the Town Council again.
Hummel has been a member of the Scituate Overlay District for 10 years, and is a per diem clerk for Scituate for the Overlay and Planning Board.
Parmelee said he wants to bring intricate knowledge of the government processes to the table for the community.
“I am hoping to bring balanced financial decision-making from a perspective that has been honed by government finance,” Parmelee said.
Durand said the council spent a tremendous amount of money on legal fees for the police station, and the PSBC wanted to go to arbitration, so legal fees mounted up. Durand said the council needs a voice of reason. He said the council hasn’t represented the taxpayers in a way they are supposed to, and with rising inflation, residents are vulnerable.
“It was needless to spend that kind of money,” he said. “I have the common sense of the average bear.”
McCormick said rather than talk about issues, he prefers to talk about opportunities, such as achieving an equitable distribution of the $3.2 million American Rescue Plan Act funds. Some projects under consideration include feasibility studies for water and sewers in town, additions and upgrades to historic buildings such as Town Hall, a dog park for residents and their pets, road paving and more.
“This unprecedented infusion of funds represents a unique opportunity for our town and it’s critically important that we manage the process thoughtfully and fairly,” McCormick said.
D’Agostino said he wants to continue youth sports and recreation opportunities, a good education, and a welcoming community. He said he also wants to ensure that Scituate seniors, of which he is one, can afford to keep living in and giving back to the town. He said the council needs to be careful about spending and tax increases.
“We have to do this responsibly,” D’Agostino said.
He added that the town has to continue to deliver value for the taxpayer dollar.
Grande said his main issue is fiscal responsibility. He said he is an advocate for a strong school system and will work closely with the School Committee to provide the strong education his children received in Scituate.
Yeaw said she is focused on keeping taxes low while still maintaining the services that residents of town enjoy. Her newest initiative is to hire a grant writer using ARPA money as a pilot program for the town to receive thousands of dollars in grant money that was “neglected for years.”
As far as campaign issues, Collins said he believes in the senior tax freeze and that all residents should be allowed to speak at Town Council meetings.
“Also, if there is an issue, it should be placed on the agenda for an open and transparent discussion until it is resolved,” he said.
Hummel said he will bring services to the seniors through human services and Generations at Chopmist Hill. He said he will work to support seniors as a member of the senior community at Rockland Oaks, a place where residents still cannot drink the water. Hummel said he will look for a treasurer’s report, and do a study on the income side of the budget to make money for the town.
“I promise to be there and study all that is put before us with a zest and sharp look at the budget and spending,” Hummel said.
Parmelee said he is focused on sustainable, manageable growth. He said a few developments are coming, as well as past, that need to be done thoughtfully and thoroughly to ensure Scituate retains its community feels.
“I want to ensure that all of these are vetted to the best of our ability as a community,” Parmelee said.
Key issues Durand is running for include representing taxpayers with a fiscally responsible budget, fixing Caito Field, which he said he anticipates going into arbitration when mitigation fails, and creating a local municipal charter that includes a full-time town manager.
Groves said being a part of the community and helping out when needed continues to be her passion.
“I have been honored to serve as the current Town Council President and I am extremely proud to be the first woman to hold this position in the town’s history,” she said.
D’Agostino said he is honored to serve the residents of Scituate and is ready to keep working for the town.
McCormick said he stands apart from other candidates as he is retired, which allows him to fully commit to serving on the council. He said he will serve honorably with a commitment to responding to resident requests and solving town issues.
“I can pledge to all Scituate residents that I’ll dedicate my time to their concerns while always balancing the needs of town with the desire to minimize the financial impact on taxpayers,” McCormick said.
Grande said candidates who are seeking re-election are fellow councilors he has a strong working relationship. Each of the candidates has attributes similar and different than his, and as a council, Grande said they complement each other for the benefit of Scituate.
“If re-elected, I look forward to work-in with them for the next two years,” Grande said.
Yeaw said she is an active daily presence in the town and is always addressing issues raised by residents.
“I am not just a ‘so moved’ vote on the council. I do my homework, ask questions, and I am always prepared for every Town Council meeting,” Yeaw said.
Yeaw encourages residents, especially youths, to get involved and become active on town boards, committees and elected positions.
“It is a shame that we do not have more candidates for Town Council this election,” Yeaw said.
Hummel is a member of the North Scituate Village Business Association for more than 31 years and helps local businesses meet sales goals and provide Christmas memories for the community.
Parmelee said his history in government finance provides him with a unique perspective to ensure the town is making thorough financial decisions.
Durand said he is unlike his other opponents because he will call things as he sees them. Durand has a lawsuit against the town for not issuing bonds on the controversial Chopmist Hill Estates project, also known as Macintosh Estates, and has called out the town several times on litigation fees for the Scituate Police Station building.
“I call it like I see it. I’m not politically correct. I’m a man of labor, so I’m not a Democrat.,” Durand said.
While he cannot promise to stay revenue neutral, he said there is no need to surpass a 2 percent tax levy increase.
“It’s absurd,” Durand said.
