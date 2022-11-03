SMITHFIELD – Three of the five incumbents on the Smithfield Town Council are running for re-election this year, with six other candidates trying for a seat on the five-member board.

Councilors T. Michael Lawton, Sean Kilduff and Angelica Bovis, all Democrats, are seeking re-election this year. Former state Senator John Tassoni and Kathryn Zimmerman, chairperson of the Budget and Financial Review Board, round out the Democratic ticket for council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.