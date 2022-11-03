SMITHFIELD – Three of the five incumbents on the Smithfield Town Council are running for re-election this year, with six other candidates trying for a seat on the five-member board.
Councilors T. Michael Lawton, Sean Kilduff and Angelica Bovis, all Democrats, are seeking re-election this year. Former state Senator John Tassoni and Kathryn Zimmerman, chairperson of the Budget and Financial Review Board, round out the Democratic ticket for council.
Incumbents talked about bringing experience to the council, listing accomplishments over their last terms, such as purchasing Camp Shepard, completing elementary school renovations, fiscally responsible budgets and more.
Endorsed Republicans include Rachel Toppi, a recruiter for her family business, "Chief Family Officer" Susan Grenon, and attorney Michael Iannotti, who serves on the Budget and Financial Review Board and Capital Committee.
Non-endorsed Republican Edward DeMayo, 10-year town resident and a former barber and grandstand singer, among other careers, says he hopes to serve on the council to maintain Smithfield’s small town character and preserve open space. He said he is capable of working both sides of the aisle to come to solutions.
“I am outspoken in the truth. I have no desire for power or money. I want to keep truth and morality alive,” he said.
Lawton moved to Smithfield in 1998 when he married his wife, Kerri Pryor Lawton. All three of their children graduated from Smithfield High School, and he and his wife run a small business in town. Lawton said he is running for re-election because, like his parents, he enjoys giving back to the community.
“I have always found ways to donate my time in Smithfield such as in clubs, youth sports and serving on many of our town boards and commission as council liaison,” he said.
Kilduff, who has lived in Smithfield since he was 9, said he decided to run for re-election for his third term to continue to give back to the town he loves and the community he was raised in.
“I love Smithfield and I truly believe that, as great as this town is, we can continue to prosper and make it better for everyone living here,” he said.
Incumbent Bovis, born and raised in Smithfield, practices law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Over the past two years, she’s served as liaison to the Land Trust, Capital Committee and Camp Shepard subcommittee. She decided to get involved in town politics due to her political science and legal background coupled with deep roots in Smithfield.
Seeking her second term on the council, Bovis said she learned from time volunteering on the Land Trust what she can do to contribute to making Smithfield a great place to live, work, raise a family and do business.
“I am seeking re-election now because I am so proud of the work that has been done and want to continue the progress that has been made,” she said.
Former retired assistant U.S. attorney in Rhode Island for 30 years, Iannotti and wife, Cheryl, who is on the Land Trust, have lived in Smithfield for 27 years. He said Smithfield is in a period of rapid residential development resulting in increased traffic and a greater burden on town finances. He said the town must devote resources and enact ordinances necessary to provide greater protection for farms, open spaces and historic heritage.
“We must be more proactive in instituting long-term financial planning and proper maintenance of our buildings and infrastructure,” he said.
Lifelong Smithfield resident Tassoni, president and CEO for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Leadership Council of R.I., is a former six-term state senator, business leader, former union executive and hosts Recovery TV. A self-described “man of the people,” Tassoni advocates for fair labor, affordable healthcare, substance abuse treatment and assistance to the unhoused.
Grenon, former Walmart manager, assistant manager at CVS and branch manager of Domestic Bank, said public office is an act of service to all residents, not just those who share the same point of view.
“It is a challenge that requires every office holder to rise above the fray, to reach beyond comfort zones, and to work with others with whom they may have significant differences,” she said.
Zimmerman, who moved to Smithfield 15 years ago with her husband and four children, volunteers in several roles, including the Smithfield Youth Soccer Association and coaching numerous Smithfield youth leagues. She is president of RockPoint Wealth Management with experience in finance, retirement income and financial planning.
Zimmerman said as chairperson of the Budget and Financial Review Board and member of the Capital Committee, she understands the needs of the town.
“We have significant infrastructure projects that are needed and need to find innovative way to get them done to minimize the impact to taxpayers,” Zimmerman said.
Toppi has lived in Smithfield for 30 years, and works as a recruiter, after graduating from William James College with a master’s degree in organizational and industrial psychology. Toppi said she is running for council because she wants to ensure Smithfield remains a pleasant, safe and enjoyable town for all residents to live, learn, work and play.
“I saw the need for balance on the council so resident can be assured that they have their proper checks and balances. Instead of complaining about things, I decided to do something about it,” she said.
A councilor since 2016, Lawton said his proudest accomplishments include purchasing Camp Shepard to preserve open space and recreational areas for residents.
Kilduff said he is proud of the progress and work the council achieved over the last few years, including holding the line on taxes with no residential increase in two of the last three years. Smithfield helped local businesses recover from the pandemic with grant programs and implementing the Take it Outside program for restaurants. More than $330,000 in grants were secured for the Senior Center, rehabilitation of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center is fully funded, the town has tripled investments in roads and sidewalks, protected 114-acres at Camp Shepard, and renovated three elementary school, he said.
“I’m looking forward to reopening the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center for public use and enjoyment,” Kilduff said.
Bovis said the last two years have been “monumental for Smithfield,” and she is proud of the accomplishments that took place in two years. She listed tripling road paving, purchasing Camp Shepard, the implementation of the 20-year capital improvement plan, and grant funding to construct recreational opportunities in Deerfield Park and the East Smithfield Neighborhood and Senior Centers as proud achievements.
DeMayo said he feels he can bring family values to the council that will help maintain Smithfield’s rural character. He said Smithfield police do a great job, and he wants to support safety departments. DeMayo said he will look to lower taxes and support families and education.
Though a political newcomer, Iannotti said with two incumbent councilors leaving, it is an excellent opportunity to bring new leadership with fresh ideas, differing viewpoints and political balance to the council.
“Our town is at a crossroad, facing increased pressure from development while trying to maintain the open spaces and recreational assets that provide us with a unique quality of life. Only by working together can we meet the challenges ahead,” he said.
As assistant U.S. attorney, he spent time as chief of the civil division, asset forfeiture and money laundering coordinator at the U.S. Department of Justice. Combined with his experience serving on several Smithfield commissions, including chairperson of the Financial Review Commission, Charter Review Commission and Budget and Financial review Board, he said he has unique qualifications.
Tassoni said residents every day see the results from elected officials making poor decisions, so he decided to run for council to get involved.
“I can no longer sit back and watch these mistakes in action without getting involved to offer my experience in the hopes of making the town a better place to lice, work and raise our families,” he said.
Grenon said she feels the partnership between the School Committee and council is lacking representation and communication. She said she met with Supt. Dawn Bartz, who also understands the importance of open communication with the council and parents.
“I’m positive this will change with our new school superintendent and council,” she said.
Zimmerman said she advocated for additional funds to the town’s pavement program, saving more than $100,000 in future dollars. She said she also led the campaign on the town’s new sidewalk initiative to ensure road construction can go hand-in-hand with new sidewalks in needed areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.
Zimmerman said she is one of only two candidates with children in the school system.
Toppi said she would bring an analytical eye to the council and can ensure the most qualified individuals are appointed to boards, commissions as well as paid positions.
“I will encourage residents who have specific expertise to offer their professional opinions on matters in which we may not be well-versed,” Toppi said.
Lawton said he would like to continue to enact responsible budgets, advocate for enhanced educational and recreational opportunities for children, and adequately fund the police and fire departments.
“I’m comfortable with all my decisions on the council. I always base my decisions on what I hope is the right thing to do for out town,” he said.
Moving forward, Kilduff said he wants to continue working with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Traffic Safety Commission to find solutions to traffic hazards and congestion on Rte. 44 in Greenville.
“We also need to smoothly navigate the town’s coming budgets as our bond indebtedness begins to kick in,” he said.
Bovis said she prioritizes maintaining quality of life for all residents, and her top campaign focuses are continuing to make recreation accessible, passing responsible budgets and allocating money towards capital improvements.
“Smithfield is, to me and many others, a town that needs to be preserved from overdevelopment and by focusing on improving existing buildings and recreational opportunities , we can make sure Smithfield grows responsibly,” Bovis said.
DeMayo said he is focused on work and families in Smithfield. He said once a life-long Democrat, DeMayo self-described himself a left-wing conservative who does not support Donald Trump. He said he believes in term limits and age limits in congress.
DeMayo said he believes in creative financing and keeping Smithfield as rural as it can be.
Iannotti said the town needs a comprehensive review of all town buildings, vehilces and roads with a projected maintenance cost for the next 20 years. If elected, Iannotti would introduce an ordinance to provide greater protection to the Land Trust properties, and create new open space zoning to protect trails and conservation land.
Iannotti would also introduce an ordinance to prohibit land-based solar arrays in residential areas. He said Smithfield also needs to create a strong code of ethics to prevent conflict of interest from tainting government decisions.
If elected, Tassoni said he would promote a “community that cares” with better access to services and aid. That includes implementing regular phone checks and elder care visits to the town’s seniors, a major overhaul to the town’s recreational facilities to provide safer environments, provide access to supportive services to individuals and families suffering from mental health issues or substance abuse and providing safe stations for those in need of assistance within all town’s fire stations.
“I will be diligent in making sure that our town will continue to thrive while continuing to be affordable, safe, welcoming and livable for all its residents, and a place where all are welcome,” Tassoni said.
Grenon said she is running for election because she is concerned for Smithfield schools, zoning, Land Trust, taxes and bonds. She said most often, people run for office because they are deeply committed to the town and want to influence the community’s direction, while other times people are passionate about a single issue.
Zimmerman said her campaign focuses on bringing an important viewpoint to help find creative revenues to offset taxes. She said she would explore the needs senior communities to give people opportunities to downsize while staying in town while also making more homes available for the younger population.
Toppi said if elected, she would support the preservation of forests, open spaces, farms and residential areas to ensure they are not compromised by overdevelopment. She said she would work towards more effectively communicating between council members and the School Committee, and work together to reach common ground while keeping resident’s best interests in mind.
Lawton said his experience on the council is something he can utilize when working with the Town Manager, town directors and all the town boards and commissions.
“As your councilman, I will continue to work on your behalf with honesty, integrity and accountability and continue the great progress we have achieved for our residents during the last four years,” Lawton said.
Kilduff said he is confident in his proven record of achieving results that benefit residents to ensure Smithfield remains a place where people look to raise families, education children and enjoy retirement.
“I’d like to believe I can continue this work if the town decides to re-elect me and give me the privilege of serving them for another term,” Kilduff said.
Bovis said her working relationship with members of boards and commissions helps facilitate efficient government.
“Projects can be completed faster and ideas can flourish when they are tackled from multiple angles and resident have a strong resource to rely on. I strive to be that resource,” Bovis said.
Iannotti said he has knowledge and experience gained from many years of service with integrity in both the federal and town governments that provide him unique abilities to deal with upcoming issues. He said he was instrumental in the creation of the Capital Committee, and wrote charter provisions to establish the Budget and Financial Review Board.
DeMayo said he has the experience from living all over Rhode Island and the wisdom to know how to get along with all kinds of people.
“I’m endorsed by God,” he said.
Tassoni said his experience, drive and ambition sets him apart from his opponents. He said public service is why he feels he was put on this earth, adding that the opportunity to continue to work for residents and Smithfield fits into his personal mission and goal.
“I am a man of my word, and I will do whatever necessary to uphold that word,” he said.
Grenon said she is prepared to rise to a challenge, which is what makes democracy work. She said there are always people who will know more or less than she does, but the question is does she care enough, and she said she absolutely does.
“It’s what makes shaping our shared future possible. It’s what other have done before us and what has made Smithfield a place we can be proud of,” she said.
Zimmerman said she is available to everyone during her time volunteering, and she takes pride in taking action to move initiatives forward. With four children in four different schools, while running a business, Zimmerman said she is proficient in being productive and multi-tasking.
“I believe I can always find common ground to compromise when working towards a common goal,” Zimmerman said.
Toppi said she is a unique individual that will bring a different perspective to the council. She said she would ensure hard-earned tax dollars are spent responsibly, and proactive in decision by researching issues.
“I bring new ideas and a fresh set of eyes. There are always areas that can use improvement and sometimes you need someone new to take a look,” Toppi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.