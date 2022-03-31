SMITHFIELD – Smithfield has no plans as of now to develop the six front-facing lots on Colwell Road attached to the 114-acre Camp Shepard property purchased by the town in October 2020, say officials. Residents grew concerned as crews worked on the lots in the past few weeks.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said work at the former YMCA of Greater Providence camping and recreation property is ordinary site work including Department of Environmental Management wetland flagging, soil testing and exploring the property.
“We have no plans going forward at this time for the lots,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the work looked intense due to a great amount of ledge that was encountered during core sampling.
“People saw the heavy equipment and thought we were building houses,” he said.
When Camp Shepard was purchased for $1,225,000, residents expressed concern about using capital lease funds for the property. Capital lease funds allow the town to borrow money against itself and pay it back over several years.
Residents said the property purchase seemed rushed due to the nature of the purchase. The YMCA gave Smithfield the first right of refusal, but only a 45-day closing period, ending on Oct. 25, 2020, to decide on the purchase. Some residents said at the time that they felt the town moved forward without looking into further funding options.
Others expressed interest in the town selling the Colwell Road lots to developers to build homes. When the notification came out that the property was up for sale, Steven O’Donnell, YMCA of Greater Providence’s CEO, said several investors made offers on the property, some exceeding Smithfield’s offer.
At the time, Rossi reported to the council that there are no restrictions on the property related to developing the Colwell lots, and such an outcome is within the realm of possibility.
Rossi recalls residents’ requests for the town to sell the property.
“If we’re ever going to do it, we’ll let the people know first what we’re considering. It’s our property,” Rossi said.
As more residents take notice of site work at Camp Shepard, Rossi said he is aware that people are questioning if the town has changed its mind.
“If we ever change our minds, all the right people would be notified,” Rossi said of developing the old summer camp into a recreation area.
Camp Shepard abutter Gerry Goldstein reached out to The Valley Breeze & Observer on March 15 saying he witnessed heavy machinery digging test pits and doing considerable damage to the forested edge.
Goldstein said the property, which has gone unused by the YMCA since 2008, has trees that have been there for generations, and it is a popular spot for hikers. Much of the property is wet and rugged, harboring wildlife, Goldstein said.
Developing the most visible part of the property rather than preserving it would “brutalize” the front piece of the property, according to a neighbor.
“Neighbors I’ve spoken to are heartsick over this,” he said.
Town Planner Michael Phillips previously said the Shepard property was valuable in connecting several open spaces and conservation easements that would collectively form 450 acres of open space and protected land. The town purchased the property intending to create a large open space area with recreation areas for water, picnicking, hiking and more, a plan that’s still in effect.
Editor’s note: Goldstein is a former writer for The Breeze.
