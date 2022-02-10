LINCOLN – A local developer’s plans to convert a former church on Lonsdale Avenue into apartments have stalled again due to concerns about parking.
Terrapin Properties LLC, a Cumberland-based company owned by Jim McKee, applied for a special use permit to convert the former Faith Fellowship Christian Center at 1568 Lonsdale Ave. into a four-unit residential building.
The project was back before the Zoning Board on Feb. 1, but the matter was postponed to March for the same reasons as before: the proposed configuration of parking spots for future tenants.
The board was “not convinced,” in the words of chairman David DeAngelis, that the parking plan presented would be adequate, and asked the developer to go back to the drawing board to reassess:
• The parking situation. Zoning Board members expressed concerns about backing up onto Lonsdale Avenue.
• Plans for trash removal and the location of a dumpster. The building will be serviced via private trash removal, as is required if there’s more than three units proposed. The board was concerned that the original plans showed a dumpster being blocked in by one of the parking spots.
• Plans for snow removal.
The applicant’s attorney, Christian Beau Akers, presented a new parking plan showing a horseshoe-shaped driveway with access onto Lonsdale Avenue. There would be additional parking at the back of the building, accessed via the one-way Lonsdale Main Street.
The new plans solve the problem of cars being blocked in at the front of the property, but board members were still worried about the four spots off Lonsdale Main, about the positioning of the dumpster, and about the lack of snow removal plans (or a marked area on the application for storing snow).
The proposed project is in John Mancini’s district, but Mancini said he didn’t feel totally comfortable making a motion on the application last week given the board’s concerns.
“I don’t believe I want to make a motion at this point because you probably would not like the motion I’m making,” he told Akers. He suggested they give McKee more time to clear up some of the issues.
“I’m not opposed to having this application go further if there are minor alterations that can be clearly agreed upon,” DeAngelis said. “You’re on the playing field, you’re just not in the red zone. There are too many variables right now to satisfy the zoning standards.”
Akers said his client would go back to the drawing board.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto recommended that, when the developer returns next month, the surveyor’s plan be stamped so they can clarify the lot lines. The project will be back before the Zoning Board on March 1.
The board voted unanimously to approve Antonio and Alice Duarte’s application for front setback relief to build an addition and farmer’s porch at 1 Winterberry Road.
