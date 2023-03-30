SCITUATE – Village Gas owner Zeshan Abid says he will hold off on building a fence around the area where he demolished a building to make room for a previously planned expansion of the gas station.
Abid said town building officials recently requested fencing around the lot at 143 Danielson Pike until he meets with the town to change the lot’s use.
The businessman originally purchased the property, located next door to the Village Gas at 141 Danielson Pike, in 2018 to expand the popular full-service gas station that boasts of offering the “cheapest gas in the state.”
He said he doesn’t understand the request for a fence, and said it seems to him to involve a misunderstanding. He said he will comply with an “official” request from the town if it is made.
“I don’t know the reason behind it. I said you need to give me a reason,” he said.
Officials did not respond to calls for comment.
Abid brought plans before the Scituate Plan Commission in 2021 to expand the station with two additional pumps and room for more traffic flow. Those plans were meant to relieve traffic on Routes 116 and 6, where the gas station is located, as well as prevent long lines during peak hours that often spill into the road.
The Plan Commission did not vote on the plans at the time, and pushed the meeting back to give Abid time to respond to questions from the commission and abutters. In the end, Abid decided against expanding the station, saying there were too many issues.
“Those plans are done. It’s not going to work out,” he said.
Instead, Abid said, he hopes to expand the station for better traffic flow and to stop the on-street overflow. He said those plans are still in gear.
Currently, Abid said, some customers use the lot for parking to go in the store or to line up for the full-service station. He said it helps drivers previously lined up on the road to get into the station.
