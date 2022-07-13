Rabbits seem to be doing their best to live up to their reputation, with residents across the Blackstone Valley and the country reporting unprecedented numbers of them in their yards and neighborhoods.
But unlike other segments of nature, there are no real firm answers on why this animal so known for procreating that it inspired the saying “multiply like bunnies” is multiplying at this sort of level.
David Kalb, supervising biologist for wildlife with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said rabbits and squirrels are two species that the RIDEM doesn’t specifically track for population size or density, “so we cannot provide quantitative answers regarding their abundance.”
That said, noted Kalb, most small mammals go through population changes from year to year based on two main factors: access to food resources and pressure from predators.
“Sometimes these factors work synergistically to cause dramatic shifts year to year in conjunction with standard stochastic (random probability) effects. For example, the last two years in Rhode Island were ‘bumper’ years for acorns, which is a primary food source for squirrels,” he said. “If there was an abnormally low pressure from predators last year, you could be experiencing high numbers of rabbits and squirrels.”
Asked about rabbits in particular, Kalb said he’s not aware of any specific lack of pressure from predators that would be leading to this kind of boom.
News reports from across the country indicate that the abundance of rabbits in 2022 isn’t unique to Rhode Island or New England, and the biggest factor cited seems to be the simple cyclical nature of the population and perfect conditions. If conditions are ideal, rabbits can breed multiple times in one season, and the animals typically go through boom and bust periods, according to experts.
Conditions that could contribute to a growing population include:
• Less rain water in yards, meaning fewer bunnies in nests getting wet and dying from hypothermia.
• Lots of food availability (rabbits eat lots of plants, including abundant clover);
• And milder winters and more rain earlier in the spring, allowing reproduction to happen sooner than normal.
If survival is high, it means more bunnies, with rabbits breeding up to seven times from January through September.
Rabbits can also benefit from the “human shield” in increasingly developed urban and suburban areas that predators typically shy away from.
