SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council has approved a new solar ordinance prohibiting floating panels on water in town, in hopes of preventing the Providence Water Supply Board from installing solar panels on the Scituate Reservoir.
The ordinance returned to the council for a second reading last Thursday, Dec. 8, after being sent back to the Plan Commission in August to reconsider floating arrays and to limit tree-clearing.
In the new ordinance, clearing will be limited to that which is necessary for the construction, operation and maintenance of a wind facility.
Resident Richard Finnegan expressed concern about the ordinance allowing the Providence Water Supply to install solar panels on the reservoir.
Town Planner Ashley Sweet said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection will most likely prevent any floating or drilled solar panels from being installed in the reservoir as well.
“I don’t think they would get an approval from the DEM to install solar panels in the water and drill into the water,” she said.
Solicitor David Petrarca said it is defined under the solar canopy ordinance, which is allowed by special use permit only in designated areas, such as parking lots and driveways.
Petrarca said the Plan Commission considered the matter of solar panels installed in water specifically at the request of Finnegan, and put stipulations in place to protect the water. He said the commission felt the issue was adequately addressed.
Under the ordinance, building-mounted solar facilities and small-scale solar energy facilities are all allowed in all districts. Solar canopies, medium-scale solar energy facilities, large-scale solar energy facilities, utility-scale solar energy facilities, wind energy and wind turbines are available by special use permit.
The ordinance strongly encourages solar energy facilities to be located on rooftops, contaminated sites, gravel banks, quarries, parking lots and in existing industrial zones.
The commission stipulated that sites undergo the least amount of disturbance as possible in the creation of solar arrays, including the least amount of re-grading.
In addition, the approved ordinance requires an escrow agreement, bond, letter of credit or escrow fund to cover 125 percent of the cost of decommissioning solar arrays before issuing a building permit for medium, large and utility-scale ground-mounted solar canopy solar energy facilities. It also requires fencing of at least six feet around the perimeter with and an 8-inch gap above the ground to allow small animals to pass underneath. Solar sites should be screened to minimize the aesthetic effect of solar arrays, with landscaping and design elements incorporated.
