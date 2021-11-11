GLOCESTER – Eight months after it was demolished to make way for upgrades to Glocester Memorial Park, there are no formalized plans yet rebuild the Glocester Skate Park, though Town Councilor Will Worthy says it is still “the vision.”
Worthy said the council asked residents how the town should spend money from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and many people said they want a new skate park.
Though there are no plans yet, he said the idea has not been forgotten, and the council is working on it little by little. “I imagine the Recreation Department is going to look at that, getting it moving forward,” Worthy said.
Town Planner Karen Scott said there are no new plans that she knows of presently or any plans expected in the near future.
Town Council President Jay Forgue attended the Nov. 2 Economic Development Commission meeting to check on any developments.
“Nothing is going on with the skate park at all right now,” he said. “Nothing at all. In fact, it’s not on the list to have anything done.”
In March, Glocester residents expressed sadness and frustration when the recently painted ramps and skate structures were demolished to make way for improvements to Memorial Park.
Other renovations have not begun at the park yet, though Worthy said he anticipates a groundbreaking ceremony to happen in the spring.
Worthy said he was not aware of plans to demolish the park when he was elected last year, though he knew the facility was in disarray and in need of renovations.
At the time of its demolition, members of the Town Council pledged to bring a new skate park to town.
Back in March, Forgue said the skate park needed to be demolished for public safety reasons, and that the matter was discussed in several public hearings.
Built in 1997, the latest upgrades to Memorial Park are the first in 24 years.
Council members Forgue, Worthy and Steve Arnold originally planned to take the lead in getting a new skate park built, all three agreeing that they would fight to see it happen. At the time, Worthy estimated cost for a new park to be approximately $100,000 or more.
Demolishing the skate park is part of a $620,000 project, including a $400,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for needed upgrades to the park, featuring a bocce ball area with shading and benches, picnic tables, an all-ages fitness obstacle course area, and expanded basketball courts.
