PAWTUCKET – January has come up dry on applications for the Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket’s grant award program for standout preservation projects, prompting members to extend the deadline by another month.
The Heritage Alliance announced on Jan. 3 that it would be awarding three monetary gifts totaling no more than $2,000 combined for three preservation-related projects, with a deadline of Feb. 1. But Barbara Zdravesky, president of the organization, confirmed this week that they’d received no submissions.
Interested applicants now have until March 1 to send in project materials to back their submissions in the Preservation Reward Program. Projects must have been completed in the city of Pawtucket.
The application form can be found at sites.google.com/view/heritagepawtucket/preservation-reward-program.
The grant program, first established in 2019 when the HAP was still known as the Preservation Society of Pawtucket, has given out a number of awards, including to homeowners for exterior restoration work on older houses and organizations such as the Pawtucket Library for archival work.
Eligible projects must also have been completed within the past 18 months prior to Feb. 1, must be viewable by the general public, meaning nothing internal, and must be associated with a specific building or place, with digital, archival or narrative projects all considered.
Rewards will be given to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, or religious institutions.
Applications must be received by the HAP no later than March 1. Applications and supporting materials may be submitted by mail or email. Applications will be reviewed by the board of directors in February and March and decisions will be made by early April.
Supporting materials should include:
• Photographs (before and after);
• Project outline;
• Description of historical relevance;
• And a summary of what the project contributes to the community.
This reward program will be funded by the Elizabeth J. Johnson Endowment Fund, established to support history research and preservation efforts in Pawtucket.
Project examples are:
• Restoration – using materials to restore a building’s exterior appearance (form, features, character) as closely as possible to the time when it was built;
• Rehabilitation – compatible use of a building through repairs and alterations while preserving significant historical and original architectural features;
• Preservation – preservation of historic resources or creating interpretations of historic sites;
• Preservation service – participation in activities that promote awareness of preservation needs in Pawtucket;
• Stewardship – demonstrating dedication to the long-term care of an historic property or resource by reducing or eliminating future threats.
