SMITHFIELD – Smithfield and Scituate are two of six municipalities that voted against the sale of recreational marijuana last Tuesday, Nov. 8, with 25 cities and towns voting to approve the possibility of retail stores within their borders.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said that means the state will not issue any retail recreational licenses in Smithfield after the town voted against stores in a 51-49 percent split decision.

