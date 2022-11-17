SMITHFIELD – Smithfield and Scituate are two of six municipalities that voted against the sale of recreational marijuana last Tuesday, Nov. 8, with 25 cities and towns voting to approve the possibility of retail stores within their borders.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said that means the state will not issue any retail recreational licenses in Smithfield after the town voted against stores in a 51-49 percent split decision.
A total of 4,191 voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in town, while 4,079 voted to approve future stores.
Rossi said officials can look at the ordinance at a later date should the town reconsider recreational marijuana, though he does not see it happening anytime soon.
“At least for the time being, the voters spoke and that’s the direction we want to go in,” he said.
Under a new state law passed in May, cannabis will become legal for adults age 21 or older, and in-store sales will begin as soon as December. The law calls for a 20 percent tax rate split between 7 percent sales tax, 10 percent cannabis tax, and 3 percent tax by the municipality where it is sold.
Other municipalities voting to ban recreational marijuana retail business include Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown and Little Compton.
Scituate Town Councilor Tim McCormick said the group of towns that rejected recreational marijuana sales is “not a bad crowd to be in.”
McCormick, a member of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, said the organization fought against the state mandate, and wanted individual councils to be able to opt out, or to not rush a voter referendum.
“We wanted it to be more of a local decision,” McCormick said.
He said he was happy the voters in town could make the decision, despite it meaning losing out on revenue from cannabis sales. McCormick said no one knows yet what the revenue would look like or if it will effectively offset the burden.
“It comes with problems. It comes with its own unique set of problems,” he said.
He pointed to one smoke shop, the Joint on 6 in Johnston right over the Scituate border, and said he is aware the shop has the potential of selling recreational marijuana. He said that is something the town will have to deal with should it happen.
Ultimately, McCormick said, Scituate voters’ voices were heard.
“It’s not lost on me that the town took a moral stance on something that could cost the town revenue,” McCormick said.
Nearby Foster did not put the vote on the ballot in anticipation of a medical marijuana store, Green Wave compassion center, coming to town.
Green Wave won one of five medical marijuana dispensary licenses in a lottery in November 2021, and at the time said they were looking at a 2,900-square-foot shop at 187 Danielson Pike.
Town Council President Denise DiFranco said the town decided against putting the question of recreational marijuana retail businesses in Foster to the voters, and instead opted for putting ordinances in place to protect the town while allowing for the businesses.
“We want to protect the town,” DiFranco said.
She said the medical marijuana license drove the Town Council’s decision to draft restrictive ordinances rather than put the option to voters. She said there are many lots on Route 6 that could house the business.
“It would bring revenue to the town,” DiFranco said.
DiFranco said the town Building Department will work closely with the Police Department, Planning and Zoning Board to create a responsible ordinance to ensure anything brought into town is good for the town.
“There will be restrictions in place that will protect the town and make sure the town prospers,” DiFranco said.
DiFranco continued that the state also regulates where marijuana retail shops can set up shop, and restrict marijuana sales near school zones or near gun shops, for example.
DiFranco said the Town Council feels recreational marijuana could be beneficial to the town if done responsibly, creating new tax revenue.
