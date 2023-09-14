LINCOLN – Post pandemic, many school districts continue to struggle with regular and substitute staffing, but Lincoln School Supt. Larry Filippelli said that fortunately, Lincoln is not one of them.
Prior to 2020, Lincoln outsourced their substitute teachers from ESS, an educational staffing agency.
During the 2020-2021 school year, the need for substitute teachers skyrocketed statewide due to the pandemic and COVID-19 related absences. Lincoln, like many other districts, now has their own pool of substitute teachers.
Sixty substitute teachers were employed by the Lincoln School Department throughout the 2020-21 school year. Initially, the pay format was $105 per day for the first 30 days. After 30 days of working, the pay would increase to $115 per day.
To stay competitive with other districts also looking for substitute staff, Lincoln increased the pay rate in October 2020, to $140 per day, regardless of how many days were worked.
Lincoln employed even more substitute teachers during the 2021-22 school year, with 106 substitutes working for the district. The pay rate stayed at $140 per day. The 110 substitutes that worked during the 2022-23 school year also got paid $140 per day.
Since the 2023-24 school year has just begun, no data was available on the number of substitute teachers employed, however Lisa Peck, director of Human Resources for the Lincoln School Department, said rates increased to $150 per day. Peck reported that each day, around 15-35 substitutes are needed throughout the district, or 25 on average.
Filippelli said Lincoln hasn’t had trouble finding or hiring substitute teachers. “I think the combination of the daily rate plus Lincoln being a very stable district attracts quality substitute teachers.”
Another reason Lincoln is not struggling with substitutes is because most Lincoln teaching positions are filled. Across Lincoln’s six schools, 27 new teachers were hired prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year alone.
Filippelli told The Breeze that sometimes retired teachers have been called upon, saying that “for a specific classroom with specific needs, we have used retired Lincoln teachers to fill those roles when necessary.”
According to recent job postings, Lincoln is currently offering substitutes $10 more per day than Smithfield, and the same rate per day as Scituate.
While Lincoln has been able to maintain substitute staff and keep pay rates fairly consistent, other districts have doubled what they were offering substitutes back in 2020.
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, the Woonsocket Education Department was offering substitutes $100 per day. Now, it’s up to $250 per day for substitutes who work more than 136 days.
In Pawtucket, non-RIDE certified substitutes make $125 per day, and RIDE certified substitutes get paid $225 per day. The city of Providence is offering $200 per day for substitute teachers, regardless of RIDE certification or number of days worked.
Filippelli thanked the Human Resources Department and Peck for “streamlining and augmenting the substitute process in Lincoln.”
“We are seeing the benefits of that planning and day to day management with a good supply of subs across the board,” he said.
