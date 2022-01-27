LINCOLN – The Moffett Mill, a circa-1812 relic of Lincoln’s past on Great Road, will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
The van that provided access to the mill for the last several years has broken down, said Friends of Hearthside president Kathy Hartley. The mill is one of several town-owned properties overseen by the nonprofit Friends of Hearthside, including the Hearthside mansion just up the road.
The wooden mill sits just a few feet from Great Road. There are no sidewalks leading down to the property, and the mill is inaccessible from Chase Farm, cut off by the Moshassuck River which runs through the lower level of the building.
Due to the difficulty accessing the site along busy Great Road, the mill has opened on a limited basis to visitors over the years.
In 2018, Frederick and Alice Reinhardt, of Woonsocket, donated a van to Hearthside to help shuttle visitors to the mill. That donation meant opening the Moffett Mill’s doors on a much more regular basis.
“It was a lifesaver,” said Hartley. “In addition to shuttling visitors to the mill, we also used it to move cargo. We could take the bench seats out and use it for trips to Home Depot for a big load. None of our volunteers have a truck.”
Unfortunately, the 2005 van has broken down, leaving the mill inaccessible once again.
“It’s a huge problem,” Hartley said. They’ve repaired the van a few times to date, but they’re spending more money on repairs than they make from programming. This time, the transfer case is cracked.
The Friends of Hearthside applied for a Champlin Foundation grant to help purchase a new van.
With supply chain shortages, Hartley said some used vans are being listed for more money than new vans. Ideally, they’d have a 12-passenger vehicle, which can cost up to $75,000.
“It’s really putting a crimp in our plans,” Hartley said. “We’re trying to unveil this Great Road historic campus, and now we’ve lost access to the mill.”
The mill is one of the last remaining relics of the early days of the Industrial Revolution, left frozen in time when it closed in the early 1900s.
With the pandemic, programming overall has been up in the air this year. Hartley said she remains hopeful that Hearthside House will be able to move forward with its April wedding exhibit and tea parties in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.