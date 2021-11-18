NORTH SMITHFIELD — A North Smithfield couple has fulfilled their longtime goal of opening Nonnie’s Kitchen, a new food truck specializing in homestyle Italian and American cuisine.
Husband and wife team Chris and Nicole Piascik launched Nonnie’s Kitchen on Oct. 10. Chris Piascik said that opening a food truck was something they had been wanting to do for a long time and finally had the opportunity this past summer.
“I work in the software industry, so I needed to find a new industry to work in,” he said. “I had worked in restaurants and food service when I was younger, so I thought why not.”
Nonnie’s Kitchen is entirely family run, and the couple does not plan to hire outside help unless the opportunity presents itself in the future, Piascik said. He works from home and said it has been helpful to have the flexibility for the food truck.
“Right now we are doing it part-time. My wife and I are keeping our full-time jobs to see if we can make it work and manage the operations,” he said. “Working from home does help a lot, but balancing a full-time job with the food truck can be challenging, in addition to other responsibilities from starting a business.”
The Piasciks have their children helping out when they can and said that they have found it to be nice to work alongside family.
“My oldest son has been working the most, it’s been good for him to get some experience,” Piascik said. “It’s been a good chance to be able to spend some time with him, too.”
Nonnie’s Kitchen specializes in homestyle Italian and American cuisine. They plan to rotate the menu over time as they see what dishes people like.
Piascik said that while the food truck may not be as active during the winter months as it is during warmer weather, the business has been working with breweries and wineries for events and can often be found serving food on the weekends.
The food truck will also be available for events such as weddings, parties, tailgates and corporate events, he said.
“That seems to be a good outlet during the winter because they will stay open, whereas a lot of the food truck events close for the winter and pick up in the spring,” he added. “Once the spring comes, we will start doing more local events again.”
Nonnie’s Kitchen mainly serves North Smithfield, Providence, Woonsocket, Cranston and Warwick, but Piascik said they are open to going to other towns as well.
Nonnie’s Kitchen can be found on Facebook, Instagram and through their website at www.nonnies-kitchen.com. They can also be reached through email at chris.piascik77@gmail.com or by calling 401-447-3320.
