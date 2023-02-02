WOONSOCKET – City Council members were clear in their message responding to homeless advocates during a special forum on Monday: Mistakes were made in the city’s response to this crisis, and we will do better partnering on solutions going forward.
Council President Christopher Beauchamp told representatives that this meeting was all about finding a better path forward through improved communication and working together by all parties, including the nonprofits, council, and public safety.
Nonprofit leaders gave council members an in-depth look at the challenges and nuances associated with addressing homelessness, and several council members indicated that they learned a lot from the discussion.
Beauchamp said he’s lived in Woonsocket his whole life and was somewhat familiar with the homelessness issue, but advocates opened his eyes to the aspects of the daily outreach they do in the field. He said he thinks officials can find a way to bridge the communication gap that there’s been, and hopefully the council can also use Community Development Block Grant funding to help create a more coordinated effort.
“That’s what was lacking somewhat in our immediate past,” he said.
The city has faced significant criticism in recent weeks for its response to homelessness, including over the removal of a homeless encampment and a cease and desist letter for a mobile methadone clinic from CODAC Behavioral Health.
Perhaps the most significant message from advocates Monday is that Woonsocket needs a new place for homeless people to sleep, with Ben Lessing of Community Care Alliance saying the city truly needs “at least one more” shelter. Asked by Councilor John Ward what satisfactory capacity would look like, he said they need to find space for 30 to 40 more people to keep up with the need and keep people off the streets.
“We simply don’t have enough places to provide shelter to homeless people,” he said, noting that they’re bound by the constraints of the state’s coordinated entry system. There is no longer a motel voucher program at the state level, he said, and the theme for local advocates now is centered on the need for a coordinated entry program in northern Rhode Island to get more people into shelter resources.
The greatest concerns are for those who face addiction and mental illness, he added.
Those who spoke shared the many reasons for homelessness, emphasizing that they’re seeing large numbers of new individuals and families becoming homeless for the first time because of the housing crisis and not being able to keep up with their bills.
Lessing said nonprofits try to work together as a team. There are three shelters for the area, he said, one in Woonsocket, one in Smithfield, and one in Providence.
Responding to Ward’s question on whether more families are experiencing homelessness, Patty Corbett of the Family Care Community Partnership and a licensed clinical social worker, said they’re seeing many first-time homeless families who have never experienced it before. People who have been paying their rent their whole lives can’t afford skyrocketing rents anymore, she said, and landlords are in many cases renovating and renting for more.
COVID and domestic violence concerns are making things worse, Corbett said, and advocates are finding that they can’t just call the shelter anymore to ask if they can take the family, leaving them to simply share what limited resources they can with them.
Councilor Valerie Gonzales and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt discussed creating a task force including dedicated members of the City Council and others to work on the homelessness issue and report back to the council on progress, said officials Monday.
Gonzales said it would be a beautiful thing if officials are able to use funding to create a coalition connecting volunteers to help ease the burden nonprofits are facing, even through simple tasks such as serving meals. Many people want to help, she said, but don’t know how.
Gonzales said no one wants to have to prioritize one need over another.
“We’re here because we want to take a bigger role, and we want to become more responsible for our community in these social issues,” she said. If the city can allocate any extra rooms to the cause, she said, that’s what they want to do.
Councilors heard a number of ideas on Monday for how Woonsocket could do better, including potentially following Pawtucket’s lead and moving homeless people up to the top of the list on preference for housing authority units.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri asked about the status of 181 Cumberland St., where a commercial kitchen helps produce 3,000 meals per week, and Lessing responded that the state found that it’s not worth renovating and is putting it up for auction. As he understands it, the municipality has the first right of refusal in the auction process, he said, adding that the facility, which could be used as a shelter, needs to be vacated by March 17.
Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corp., applauded officials for being willing to have hard conversations, saying the work being done by nonprofits is causing a big strain. She said the “good old days” were already difficult, but the unprecedented issue people are facing with supply and demand on housing has made the situation so much worse.
Ward asked about the Social Street/Clinton Street/Cumberland Street core for social services, which is also a hub for public transportation, and whether people are coming in from other areas as a result.
Lessing and Michelle Taylor, of the Community Care Alliance, said that generally hasn’t been their experience, with most people sticking near their “home environments” where they feel comfortable. Lessing said many homeless people will tell them that they don’t like the “warehouse” type homeless shelters the state sets up, finding them less sanitary and comfortable than being on the street.
Beauchamp said the city is currently missing a “vital cog” in an empty social services position, and he also assured the audience that officials will find a spot for the CODAC van even if it’s not in the same place that was causing issues for some.
Lessing said the goal is always to move homeless people toward permanent housing as quickly as possible, but there’s such a shortage now in new development.
“The affordable housing resources are just not available,” he said.
