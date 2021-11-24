PROVIDENCE – After topping expectations in its second year, 401Gives is readying to return next April 1 with some new elements and even bigger goals that will help uplift Rhode Island’s nonprofit sector. Registration is now open for nonprofit organizations who want to raise funds for their vital work. Register at 401gives.org.
Growing to become the state’s largest single day of giving, 401Gives made its first appearance in 2020. Created and powered by United Way and supported by local sponsors, the unified day helps nonprofits share their stories while making it easy for the community to donate directly to any of more than 400 causes. For 2022, United Way has set the ambitious goal of raising $4 million in just 24-hours.
For returning and new participant nonprofits, United Way has scheduled a series of 401Gives trainings and workshops to share insights and best practices. For more information or to sign-up, contact Jenn Remmes at 401-444-0612, or email 401Gives@unitedwayri.org.
401Gives is supported by sponsors that include Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and FM Global. And for the third straight year, The Rhode Island Foundation has committed $50,000 as a matching gift to kick-off the day. Sponsorship opportunities remain available, and United Way invites those interested to learn more at 401gives.org.
