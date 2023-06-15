North Cumberland Middle School students and staff who worked on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s fundraiser are: Sandra Alchikh, Quinn Aniceto, Caroline Bizier, Katelyn Bragg, Cara Burns, Michael Camara, Paxton Chenevert, Kaelyn Cotter, Catherine Fontaine, Peyton Giroux, Julia Irving, Joulyan Khabbaz, Gavin Leger, Abigail Lyons, Elyse Lyons, Emmalee Macatrao, Nadia Martins-Borozny, Olivia Padden, Sakthi Panchabakesan, Lyla Parmentier, Ella Pollock, Kayla Pontbriant, Charlotte Pryor, Rikinsam Ramesh, Jacob Refino, Abby Snyder, Elise Thibodeau, Lily Thurston, Joseph Uscio, Avery Vogel, Mars White, Xavioius Wuilleumie, School Principal Bethany Coughlin, Assistant Principal Tanya Rao, and School Counselor Julie Butler.
CUMBERLAND – Students at North Cumberland Middle School raised more than $9,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” fundraiser, making them the top fundraising school in New England, followed by Cumberland High School, which ranked second.
The initial goal set by School Counselor Julie Butler was to raise $2,500, with the highest scoring home room winning a pizza party for their efforts. The fundraiser ran for three weeks and the school hosted a “Light the Night” glow in the dark dance, which raised $1,210 from ticket and glow stick sales.
Most donations were collected by individual students through an online account set up for each home room. About $300 was collected in cash donations and the $2,500 goal was reached within two days.
“Once we hit that goal, we upped the amount to $3,500, then $4,500, then made it $5,000 and $6,000 once the other goals were met,” Butler said.
She said NCMS started fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with the Pennies for Patients campaign, for which students collected pennies in boxes. But now that the Leukemia and Lymphoma society prefers online donations, fundraisers must create an online account to deposit funds. “The amount raised by individual students got added to the homeroom team’s account and the homeroom team’s account got added to the school team,” Butler said.
Students who raised more than $100 received a free T-shirt from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
A total of 32 students raised $100 or more for the school. Of those students, the top four fundraisers were Elise Thibodeau, who raised $1,074, Kaelyn Cotter, who raised $560, Lily Thurston, who raised $520, and Xavious Wuilleumier, who raised $510.
Butler said she is happy with the level of engagement from the students.
“They did a fantastic job creating accounts and putting in effort to make this happen and I am so proud of them for that,” she said. “Lots of kids made posters and students from Junior Helping Hands organized the dance.”
Butler said she is also in awe of the generosity from the community.
“Everybody in the community responded so well to the kids,” she said.
According to its website, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support helping patients navigate their cancer treatment and ensures they have access to quality, affordable, and coordinated care.
Their mission is to cure leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and families.
