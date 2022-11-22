NORTH PROVIDENCE – In response to recent hazing allegations across the state, North Providence school officials have established a new policy that strictly prohibits hazing and bullying.
In his 25 years as principal of North Providence High School and four-plus years as superintendent, Joseph Goho said North Providence hasn’t had a hazing issue that he’s aware of.
“... But, as you know, there have been a couple of hazing issues that have occurred throughout the state and so it’s caused a lot of superintendents to just check policies to make sure that we have appropriate language in place should such an event occur,” he told the School Committee last Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Hazing is defined as “any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them, regardless of a person’s willingness to participate.”
According to the district’s new policy, hazing may involve:
• Harassment by exacting unnecessary, disagreeable, or degrading tasks or activities which may result in harm or bodily injury to an individual;
• Playing abusive and humiliating tricks on someone for the purpose of initiation;
• And any conduct or method of initiation into any student organization, whether on public or private property, which willfully or recklessly endangers the physical or mental health of any student or other person.
Hazing conduct includes, but is not limited to, “whipping, beating, branding, forced calisthenics, exposure to the weather, forced consumption of any food, liquor, beverage, drug, or other substance, or any brutal treatment or forced physical activity which is likely to adversely affect the physical health or safety of the student or any other person, or which subjects the student or other person to extreme mental stress, including extended deprivation of sleep or rest or extended isolation.”
Goho said North Providence wrote anti-hazing language into its new athletic handbook for coaches and students, and that hazing is addressed at pre-season orientations. The formal policy, he said, will be an added safeguard.
“Hazing undermines the missions of the district by contributing to toxic groups and environments where other forms of abuse are more likely to thrive,” the policy states. “Enacting and upholding clear policies that prohibit hazing is a vital strategy for mitigating harm to student athletes.”
The School Committee last week voted to approve the policy, effective immediately.
It prohibits hazing on school grounds and surrounding properties, at school-related activities and functions, and at bus stops and on buses. Hazing is also prohibited outside of school if the conduct creates a hostile environment for the target at school, disrupts their education or endangers their mental or physical health.
The policy outlines the process to follow if hazing does take place in the district.
The committee also voted to:
• Withdraw from the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative, effective June 30, 2023.
• Approve the district’s distance learning plan, which allows up to five virtual learning days for inclement weather and other situations.
• And approve a bid to install security bollards (cement posts) at school entrances.
