NORTH PROVIDENCE – Numerous extra budget sessions this election season have allowed the Town Council to do plenty of homework on Mayor Charles Lombardi’s proposed 2023-2024 budget, says Councilor Mario Martone.
Martone, who is leading the charge and is being credited by colleague Ron Baccala of doing a “bang-up job” on the budget and breaking down department spending plans, told The Breeze he doesn’t expect a lot of changes to what Lombardi has described as a “bare-bones” budget, though councilors will likely propose some.
The council appears likely to again put money aside in a special contingency account in case school officials can show during the year that they need it. Martone said he’s “always leery about giving more funding to the School Department as a baseline part of the budget because “you can never take it back” under Rhode Island’s maintenance of effort laws if circumstances go south. He said it’s important to fund schools adequately, but officials must be much more careful around that law.
There are more questions than normal this year because of some of the upheaval and funding mechanism changes since COVID, said Martone. During COVID, he said, things were “out of whack” related to fairly assessing costs of operations because they’ve been modified ever since.
“I do think it’s important to figure out how we’re spending dollars and how we’re operating in a post-COVID world,” he said.
Several department heads have been called back for follow-up sessions, he said, with a few departments seeking additional funding, including the Department of Public Works for new equipment and the Police Department for more training.
“It’s pretty tight,” said Martone of the budget. “It’s always a struggle to find additional dollars.”
The council was set to hold a meeting Monday where members were to submit some proposed changes, but it was postponed.
“Going forward I think the next step is to reallocate if we think it’s appropriate,” he said.
Martone told The Breeze he expects “a little bit of movement,” with some dollars shifted around.
Lombardi has proposed a budget he says would not result in a tax increase beyond what some taxpayers will pay in over-the-average increases to their property values.
Based on his understanding from the town’s finance experts, the current tax rate is expected to drop by about $6 based on the increased values across town. Even with those increased values, he said, he doesn’t expect a significant increase for many people.
