NORTH PROVIDENCE – With filming of the new “Good Burger 2” movie on the horizon, business owners along Mineral Spring Avenue in the area where much of the activity will take place say they’re expecting a big boost to business.
Several told The Breeze they’re anticipating a lot of traffic in the area from curious onlookers as well as cast and crew.
The Breeze reported two weeks ago that preparations for filming at the former Friendly’s on Mineral Spring Avenue and old public safety complex further up Mineral Spring Avenue were well on their way, with filming expected soon.
Syroya’s Bakery, which opened last fall, is directly across the street from the Good Burger filming production site, at 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. Owner Syroya Eugene said she is hoping for a boom in business.
“We’ve already talked with the crew and had them come over to let them know we can offer catering, coffee, and whatever else they need,” she said.
Eugene has also been beefing up her staff, adding four more employees to her roster.
“I’m hoping and praying for a good outcome,” she said.
At Santoro’s Pizza, 1864 Mineral Spring Ave., staffers say they anticipate major traffic and congestion during the movie filming.
“We expect a lot more traffic; street traffic will be astronomical,” said Greg Parillo, who works as manager at the restaurant. “We could use the business but with traffic, it may be difficult to deliver to customers.”
Santoro’s doesn’t anticipate changing to pick-up, said Parillo, but he does expect more people to come to the area to pick up their orders to see what is going on across the street.
At nearby BrewGrindz, 1775 Mineral Spring Ave., co-owner Amy Resto said she doesn’t know what to expect, given that she’s never found herself working next to a movie set before.
“I’m not sure if there will be an increase in traffic. We’ll have to see as it gets closer,” she said. “But we welcome anything that will bring a small shop more business.”
So far, it’s been business as usual for Santoro’s and BrewGrindz, who haven’t seen any signs of extra business related to the “Good Burger” site construction or production quite yet.
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.
“Good Burger 2”does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.