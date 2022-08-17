NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence teachers, staff and school administrators are celebrating the growth of the district’s Advanced Placement program, demonstrated by this year’s test results.
A total of 109 North Providence students sat for a combined 191 AP exams this year, up from 157 students who took 89 tests last year
Success on an AP exam is defined by scores of three or more out of five, with research indicating that students who score a three or higher are more likely to experience greater academic success in college.
Sixty NPHS students, 10 more than last year, scored a three or above out of five and earned college credits in doing so. That represents 55 percent of the total test-takers. There were 15 scores of five this year, earned across 10 subjects.
Thirteen students earned AP Scholar Awards, which are granted to those who score a three or higher, on three or more AP exams.
One NPHS graduate, Kyle Giammarco, earned the distinction of AP Scholar with Honor for scoring a three or higher on four or more exams.
Additionally, three students were named AP Scholars with Distinction for earning a three or higher on five or more exams. Paula Zhuang, Stephen Sequira and Owen Landry were also the top three students in this year’s graduating class.
The other AP scholars are rising seniors Samantha Anderson, Priyanssi Behera, Christine Pietkiewicz and Nicholas Upegui, along with Class of 2022 graduates Allen Chen, Gillian Machado, Kiara Medeiros, Carl Picerno and Leandhy Williams.
“Our students and teachers are to be commended for a job well-done on this year’s AP exams,” said Crystal Bozigian, NPHS AP coordinator. “Once again, our AP teachers and students handled the ongoing challenge of preparing our students to succeed during a pandemic with confidence and determination.”
She encouraged people to take a moment to review the data and “join us in a resounding congratulations to our talented colleagues and our incredible NPHS students for their performance on the 2022 AP tests.”
NPHS principal Christen Magill noted the ongoing growth and achievement of the high school AP program.
“NPHS students and teachers continue to exceed expectations amid unprecedented challenges,” she said.
Supt. Joseph Goho said the AP tests represent the “gold standard of standardized assessments,” and that the “excellent performance by our AP students reflects the overall outstanding teaching and learning occurring at the high school and throughout the district.”
