NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council members say they were surprised to learn through a North Providence Breeze story last week that Finance Director Maria Vallee and other department heads are still part of the town’s union.
They say they believe department heads should serve at the pleasure of the mayor and not have that protection, adding that they were led to believe by Mayor Charles Lombardi last year that Vallee in particular would be removed from the union.
The Breeze reported last week on the results of a public records response from the town showing that Vallee is still part of the union, along with three other department heads who were also supposed to have been removed: Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore, Purchasing Agent Albert Costa Jr., and Director of Communications and Technology Ralph Nahigian.
Lombardi conceded that he told council members during last year’s budget talks that he planned to take the department heads out of the union, but didn’t end up doing so. The mayor had also denied that Vallee was still part of the union prior to The Breeze’s public records request showing otherwise.
The mayor said he’s open to further discussions with the council regarding council members’ concerns, but suggested that he would expect at least three of the four department heads in question to depart if they do indeed lose their union protection. That institutional knowledge will be very hard to replace, said Lombardi.
“I’m glad to discuss it with them,” he said of the council.
Lombardi said he was indeed planning to take Vallee out of the union last year, but when they started to discuss other employees, the conversation changed.
“It’s a fight I didn’t think we needed to get into,” he said. “I’m happy to explain that to them (the council).”
Council President Dino Autiello said he doesn’t believe any department heads should be union members, saying he’s long seen it as “a conflict of interest from a managerial standpoint.”
Autiello said he was under the impression that Vallee would be removed from the union in 2021 after an initial report by WPRI on Vallee working two positions and maintaining a union status that bumped her wages by $34,000 due to a negotiated payout with members of the Local 1033.
Vallee and three other department heads, Costa, Salvatore, and Nahigian, were also kept in the union in the unusual arrangement.
Six others, including Lombardi, Chief of Staff Dick Fossa, and chiefs and deputy chiefs in the town’s public safety departments, are among the only non-union employees in town, as reported in last week’s story, and The Breeze learned this week that Planning Director Brent Wiegand is also among the non-union members.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said he too believes department heads should be appointed positions, having union ties for benefits reasons only. He said he agrees with the rest of the council on this issue, just as they did last year when they asked so many questions about it, and isn’t sure why the mayor suggested last week that the council agreed to go along with it.
“Maybe we have to look at it again,” he said, describing this as a “complex and less than clear structure” that needs to be examined thoroughly.
Councilor Ron Baccala said he doesn’t think department heads should have this level of protection, saying he would be concerned if he were to become mayor that he wouldn’t be able to choose his own people. He said he thinks Lombardi would have the same issue if he was running for mayor for the first time and someone told him he had to keep Vallee as his finance director.
“I want people that I trust and I know,” he said.
Councilor Mario Martone agreed, saying if he were to become mayor, he would want to choose his own people for key positions. Martone said he knows this practice has been in place for some time, and though he’s fully pro-union, this sort of management structure doesn’t make sense to him where a union member is in charge of other union members.
“As a practical matter, I would not like to see it continue,” he said. “It’s something that really needs to be looked at more, but certainly when those positions are vacated, it should be taken care of at that point.”
He noted the instance of the director of planning, Wiegand, previously being part of the union for benefit purposes only but later taken out.
One thing to keep in mind, said Lombardi, is that instead of union protection, he could choose, if he decides not to run for re-election next year, to sign three- or four-year contracts with the department heads in question to accomplish a similar goal.
“They’ve got to eat them anyway,” he said of the next mayor and elected leaders having to retain the employees. “It boils down to job protection.”
The mayor, who serves as president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, said all he’s seen in other communities is leaders who are struggling to retain top employees, and he doesn’t want to see that happen here.
It’s important to keep in mind, said Lombardi, that all of these employees are going far above the call of duty. In Costa’s case, he said, he fills not only the role of purchasing agent, but also fulfills duties for the Police Department.
Vallee is another employee who is worth more than her position would typically imply, he said, managing a $110 million budget in an exemplary way and now also managing a $125 million school bond. He said if he offered Vallee a contract prior to his retirement, he thinks she would take it.
Lombardi said for a separate story last week that he expects to run for another four-year term next year.
